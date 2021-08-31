Blotter: Rockwell man, woman charged with leaving child unattended in store while impaired

SALISBURY — A Rockwell man and woman face misdemeanor child abuse charges for being impaired while their child was unattended in a convenience store, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Michelle Poston, 31, and Geoffrey Calvin Hall, 30, were charged Saturday with misdemeanor child abuse after an incident at Tamarac Marina in the 9100 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

Convenience store staff told authorities the child wandered around in the store alone for an extended period of time. Staff members gave the child something to drink. The child had been fishing at the marina with his mother and stepfather, said Maj. John Sifford.

His stepfather, Hall, was found passed out in the back seat of an extended cab truck near the convenience store, Sifford said. Hall was “severely impaired on alcohol” and unable to provide the whereabouts of his wife or stepson, Sifford said. Poston appeared after deputies arrived. She told deputies the child was supposed to be with Hall.

Both received $25,000 bonds and were released after posting bail.

The child was placed in the care of a family member, Sifford said.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A 31-year-old Gold Hill man, Matthew William Cokeley, was charged Monday with indecent liberties with children for an incident involving a girl who’s now 15. Cokeley and the girl starting talking through text messaging, Sifford said. He’s accused of inappropriately touching her in 2018, Sifford said.

• A man on Friday reported his detached garage was broken into in the 200 block of Lentz Road in China Grove.

• A woman on Saturday reported a phone scam resulting in the loss of $8,450.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Friday reported a stolen motor vehicle in the 1600 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Walmart reported two shoplifting incidents Friday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Friday reported a breaking and entering at Pine Hill Apartments in the 400 block of West 15th Street.

• A man on Saturday reported a stolen motor vehicle in the 600 block of Lafayette Circle in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported vandalism in the 100 block of Ryan Street.

• Shannon Dela Ray Sifford, 30, was charged Saturday with two counts of possession of a schedule two controlled substance.