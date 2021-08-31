expand
Ad Spot

August 31, 2021

Woman killed in Kannapolis shooting

By Staff Report

Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday on Packard Avenue in Kannapolis.

Kannapolis Police officers found the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, suffering from a gunshot wound around 3:50 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of Packard Avenue, according to a news release. She died at the scene.

Emergency dispatchers described the incident to police as an assault in progress. Other details about the incident weren’t released and the victim’s family hasn’t been notified, the news release said.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Lt. James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public can also contact the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com. All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any wanted offenders can qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.

More News

Woman killed in Kannapolis shooting

Highway Patrol identifies drivers killed in US 601 crash

Political Notebook: Cooper signs nine bills into law, including three sponsored by Rowan County’s representatives

Blotter: Rockwell man, woman charged with leaving child unattended in store while impaired

Comments

Crime

Woman killed in Kannapolis shooting

Local

Highway Patrol identifies drivers killed in US 601 crash

Elections

Political Notebook: Cooper signs nine bills into law, including three sponsored by Rowan County’s representatives

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man, woman charged with leaving child unattended in store while impaired

Education

RSS school board extends mask mandate after lengthy conversation on spiking student quarantines

Education

Ted Budd visits Faith Academy, loans books from Library of Congress

Local

Council to begin process of identifying recruiting firm, interim city manager

Elections

Salisbury council incumbent Tamara Sheffield drawing on ‘level-headed business approach’ in re-election bid

Local

Freeze waits for Ida to pass, plans next route

News

NC governor vetoes doing away with pistol purchase permits

Nation/World

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

Nation/World

Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

Coronavirus

Three new deaths bring Rowan County to 25 COVID-19 fatalities in August

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools mask mandate extended until Oct. 11

Local

Cheerwine Festival canceled due to ‘increased and overwhelming’ COVID-19 concerns

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Texas Roadhouse open in Salisbury?

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 29

Local

Rowan Museum hosts women’s suffrage celebration at Utzman-Chambers House

Nation/World

Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Nation/World

Rockets hit neighborhood near Kabul airport amid US pullout

Crime

Statewide alcohol law enforcement operation yields arrests

Local

City sees potential demolition of West End homes as mitigating vagrancy, pests in abandoned homes

Education

RSS starts sending administrators to cover classes, quarantines climb to 18%

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Salisbury expansion