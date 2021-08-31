Woman killed in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday on Packard Avenue in Kannapolis.

Kannapolis Police officers found the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, suffering from a gunshot wound around 3:50 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of Packard Avenue, according to a news release. She died at the scene.

Emergency dispatchers described the incident to police as an assault in progress. Other details about the incident weren’t released and the victim’s family hasn’t been notified, the news release said.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Lt. James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public can also contact the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com. All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any wanted offenders can qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.