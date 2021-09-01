expand
September 1, 2021

Nick Lyerly recorded an ace in Greensboro. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Local sports: Ace for Lyerly; cross country runners scheduled for meet today

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

From staff reports

Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) used a 6-iron to make a hole-in-one Tuesday on No. 14 at the Greensboro Country Club Farm Course.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Elon senior receiver Kortez Weeks (West Rowan) ranks is in the school’s top-10 all-time for receiving yards (1,671) and touchdown catches (7).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Lenoir-Rhyne will open the season in Salisbury at the Fleet Feet invite hosted by Catawba at Salisbury Community Park.

The Bears’ roster includes Sean Incardona (East Rowan), Noah Julian (South Rowan) and Adalie Harrison (East Rowan).

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

The Pre-Rowan County Meet is scheduled for today at Dan Nicholas Park.

The boys will race at 5 p.m., with the girls starting at 5:45 p.m.

The Rowan County Championships Meet has been set for Oct. 7 at Dan Nicholas.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Salisbury continued to roll by beating A.L. Brown 8-0 in a non-conference match on Tuesday.

The Hornets (5-0, 3-0) got singles wins in Monday’s Central Carolina Conference victory over South Davidson from Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Ellison Frick and Emily Frick.

Doubles winners were Campion/Wymbs, Lawson/Kate Burton and the Fricks.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

South Rowan started South Piedmont Conference play on Tuesday with a 25-4, 25-5 and 25-6 sweep of Central Cabarrus.
Leah Rymer had 14 assists for the Raiders (6-1). Emma Owens had seven assists. Payton Black had eight digs. Meredith Faw had six digs. Kali Nelson had five digs. Ava Huffman had six kills. Avery Welch had seven kills.  Cameron Black had five kills.
West Rowan (7-1) opened SPC play on Tuesday by beating Northwest Cabarrus 25-13, 25-10 and 25-13.

Emma Lotz had 14 kills for Mount Pleasant in Monday’s 25-11, 22-25, 25-17 and 25-20 non-conference win against Carson.

East Rowan’s non-conference matches with Central Davidson will be played at Erwin Middle School on Wednesday. Game times are at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

East lost in four sets on Tuesday to Lake Norman Charter in SPC play.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Salisbury suffered its first loss at Forest Hills 4-2 in non-conference action on Monday.
Brayan Avilez and Will Webb scored for the Hornets (4-1) on assists by Colin Donaldson and Carlos Henriquez.
“We got off of the bus flat and simply never recovered,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “Forest Hills was ready from the onset and dominated the opening half. We had several key players have an off game. A team can get away with one or two players having an off night, but when several do so during the same match it is going to be a long night. Such was the case. The second half was a much different story and we dictated a lot of the play but the furious comeback attempt fell short. The match was a good measuring stick for us. FH is always tough and this match may have humbled us a bit. A loss can be just as productive as a win if you learn something from it. I hope we learned from it.
Next up for the Hornets is CATA on Thursday night at Ludwig Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m.
RUNNING

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont fall registration is open for Alexander, Forsyth, Iredell and Rowan Counties.

The fall season is Sept. 13 to Nov. 14.

Teams are available for grades 3-8. Financial assistance and payment plans are available via an online registration at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/GOTR-GP-F21-Registration.

Contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org for information.

 

 

