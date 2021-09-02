expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2021

ACC teams hoping vaccinations reduce COVID-19 setbacks

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 2, 2021

By Aaron Beard

AP Sports Writer

North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren remembers the stress attached to every round of COVID-19 testing for his football program last season.

Concern remains about the ongoing pandemic, though Doeren and his Atlantic Coast Conference peers are counting on high vaccination rates to minimize risks of illnesses or lineup-depleting contact tracing. That has meant teams working through the offseason’s final weeks toward an 85% threshold of vaccinated players, coaches and staffers to allow an easing of mitigation steps such as social distancing at team meals or traveling.

“It’s a lot different than waking up every day, looking at my cell phone and seeing who has a runny nose,” Doeren said. “And these 20 players can’t come to the building because of it. We don’t have that anymore.”

That 85% full-vaccination target is prominent in the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s August report outlining protocols for players, coaches and support staff. For example, unvaccinated players’ testing varies with the team’s vaccination rate: at least once weekly if the team has hit 85% and at least three times a week if it hasn’t, matching last year’s rigid pre-vaccine plan.

By comparison, fully vaccinated individuals can bypass regular “surveillance” testing and aren’t required to quarantine after a potential exposure if they’re asymptomatic.

Coaches and athletics officials across the league have reported either reaching that goal or approaching it, such as
Doeren’s Wolfpack surpassing 90% along with the school implementing an all-sports policy prohibiting unvaccinated individuals from traveling for away games.

Boston College, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest had the added boost from a vaccine mandate for all students, barring an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

Reaching the 85% threshold allows the return to some degree of normalcy after a year filled with virtual meetings, even as cases and hospitalizations have risen again in many areas nationally.

“We’re above the 85% so we can meet as a team, and that’s been so much better,” said North Carolina Mack Brown, whose 10th-ranked Tar Heels visit Virginia Tech on Friday night.

“We can eat together, we can meet in our meeting rooms together. We do wear masks when we’re inside, you can take it off to eat,” Brown said. “We will wear masks on the buses going up to Virginia Tech, but we will be able to eat on the bus coming back.”

Some schools, such as Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, aren’t releasing exact figures but said they have reached the 85% mark. Others reported pushing past 90%, including Louisville, Syracuse (98%) and Boston College – which is at 100% after having one player transfer out rather than get the shot.

At Florida State, coach Mike Norvell said more than 90% of the team “has started the process toward full vaccination” while later adding: “We’re well on our way.”

Third-ranked Clemson reported 85.5% of players and more than 92% of football staff either had started or completed the vaccination process as of Aug. 23.

“We’ve done everything we can to educate and provide great information and encourage these guys to talk to their doctors,” said coach Dabo Swinney, who was vaccinated in March. “That was the biggest thing for me. I don’t know a single doctor that I trust, that I talk to, that said, ‘Don’t get it.’ They all said, ‘You need to get it.’ I trust my doctors.”

At Wake Forest, 126 of 129 players were fully vaccinated by the start of preseason camp.

“I just think the players were so miserable and so exhausted from a year ago that they didn’t want to go through that,” Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson said.

More News

Man pleads guilty to killing Rowan veteran with car, fleeing scene of crash

David Freeze: Heading into Florida after getting on road with Ida behind

Wolfpack going up against former UNC QB in tonight’s game against South Florida

Brinkley, Barnhardt face off on ballot for Granite Quarry mayor

Comments

Crime

Man pleads guilty to killing Rowan veteran with car, fleeing scene of crash

David Freeze

David Freeze: Heading into Florida after getting on road with Ida behind

Local

Brinkley, Barnhardt face off on ballot for Granite Quarry mayor

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 case total ranks No. 1 in state

Education

North Hills fifth graders tackle team building, ecology at Camp Hanes

Local

Wade Furches sheds interim title as city of Salisbury’s new finance director

News

John Carr: Building for sale, not Salisbury Post

College

Livingstone football season opener to honor West End residents

High School

High school football: Young North back has big future

Education

Education briefs: State Teacher of the Year visits RSS

China Grove

Heggins wants to continue to ‘bridge the gap’ between community, council in second term on China Grove council

Education

Shoutouts

Nation/World

Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline

News

1 student killed in shooting at North Carolina high school

Nation/World

Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift

News

NC lottery would regulate video gambling machines in bill

News

North Carolina bill raising riot penalties heads to Cooper

Nation/World

After Ida, small recovery signs amid daunting destruction

News

Bill to curb racial teaching goes to Cooper

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cancels Pops at the Post, Bell Tower Green Park grand opening

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 1

Crime

High Point man faces first-degree murder charge for killing Kannapolis woman

Local

Developers vying for Empire Hotel project detail design concepts

Coronavirus

For local schools, COVID-19 quarantines, infections vary