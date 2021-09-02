expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2021

Salisbury man skips court, gets convicted of assaulting government official

By Ben Stansell

Published 3:44 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man who stopped coming to court was convicted Thursday of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Demaurea Grant was found guilty following a two-day trial in in Rowan County Superior Court. He did not return to court after his trial began and will be sentenced once he is located by authorities, the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office said.

Grant’s conviction comes almost three years after he attempted to stab a correctional officer at Piedmont Correctional Institution on Oct. 8, 2018. Grant attempted to strike the officer with a homemade shank after he refused to comply with commands by staff to return to his cell, the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office said. The correctional officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Grant was previously convicted of felony kidnapping and felony assault by strangulation, among other convictions. Grant was arrested in April, 2020 for two misdemeanor counts of assault on a government official/officer for allegedly punching two Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the face as they were discharging the duty of a detention officer.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook said she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Cheek in the trial of the case and is grateful that the correctional officer was not severely injured during the incident.

More News

Salisbury man skips court, gets convicted of assaulting government official

Blotter: Man robbed at gunpoint after driving to Salisbury to buy PS4

Man pleads guilty to killing Rowan veteran with car, fleeing scene of crash

David Freeze: Heading into Florida after getting on road with Ida behind

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man robbed at gunpoint after driving to Salisbury to buy PS4

Crime

Man pleads guilty to killing Rowan veteran with car, fleeing scene of crash

David Freeze

David Freeze: Heading into Florida after getting on road with Ida behind

Local

Brinkley, Barnhardt face off on ballot for Granite Quarry mayor

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 case total ranks No. 1 in state

Education

North Hills fifth graders tackle team building, ecology at Camp Hanes

Local

Wade Furches sheds interim title as city of Salisbury’s new finance director

News

John Carr: Building for sale, not Salisbury Post

College

Livingstone football season opener to honor West End residents

High School

High school football: Young North back has big future

Education

Education briefs: State Teacher of the Year visits RSS

China Grove

Heggins wants to continue to ‘bridge the gap’ between community, council in second term on China Grove council

Education

Shoutouts

Nation/World

Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline

News

1 student killed in shooting at North Carolina high school

Nation/World

Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift

News

NC lottery would regulate video gambling machines in bill

News

North Carolina bill raising riot penalties heads to Cooper

Nation/World

After Ida, small recovery signs amid daunting destruction

News

Bill to curb racial teaching goes to Cooper

Local

COVID-19 cancels Pops at the Post, Bell Tower Green Park grand opening

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 1

Crime

High Point man faces first-degree murder charge for killing Kannapolis woman

Local

Developers vying for Empire Hotel project detail design concepts