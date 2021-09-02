Salisbury man skips court, gets convicted of assaulting government official

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man who stopped coming to court was convicted Thursday of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Demaurea Grant was found guilty following a two-day trial in in Rowan County Superior Court. He did not return to court after his trial began and will be sentenced once he is located by authorities, the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office said.

Grant’s conviction comes almost three years after he attempted to stab a correctional officer at Piedmont Correctional Institution on Oct. 8, 2018. Grant attempted to strike the officer with a homemade shank after he refused to comply with commands by staff to return to his cell, the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office said. The correctional officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Grant was previously convicted of felony kidnapping and felony assault by strangulation, among other convictions. Grant was arrested in April, 2020 for two misdemeanor counts of assault on a government official/officer for allegedly punching two Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the face as they were discharging the duty of a detention officer.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook said she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Cheek in the trial of the case and is grateful that the correctional officer was not severely injured during the incident.