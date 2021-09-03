Local sports roundup: South teams win in cross country

Salisbury bounced back from their first defeat of the season with a hard-fought win.

The Cougars started off the match on the front foot, hitting the woodwork twice in the opening half, including once on a corner that was very close.

The teams went into the half deadlocked at 0-0.

CATA got on the board early in the second half.

“Despite injuries that saw all three of our center midfielders on the sidelines at one point, SHS refused to wilt and bounced back with Webb’s first goal less than 10 minutes later,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said.

With just under 15 minutes remaining, Graeber sent a long free kick into the the vistor’s box and Webb secured the brace and the game-winning goal.

“I’m really proud of the guys on multiple levels,” Parrish said. “We could have hung our heads, but we didn’t. We could have make excuses with players out and we didn’t. Instead, guys showed up and switched roles without complaint and really competed against a very good CATA squad. We were fortunate in many regards as well as CATA hit the frame a total of four times.”

Salisbury got excellent play from David Austin, Leonardo Fragoso and Riley Dillon.

Salisbury improved to 5-1 and now gets four full days of rest before traveling to county rival South Rowan next Tuesday at 6 p.m.