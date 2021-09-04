College football: LC drops opener 13-10

Staff report

SALISBURY —Carlos Saldana kicked a field goal with three seconds left to lift Clark Atlanta to a 13-10 win at Livingstone on Saturday afternoon.

It was the head-coaching debut at Livingstone for former NFL standout Sean Gilbert.

Livingstone opened the scoring with a touchdown pass from Miles Hayes to Jordan McKinney and led 7-3 at halftime.

A Livingstone turnover on the second-half kickoff set up Clark Atlanta for the visitors’ only touchdown.

An unsportsmanlike penalty called on Livingstone for kicking the ball put Clark-Atlanta’s offense in the red zone and led to the game-deciding field goal.