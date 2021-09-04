High school football: Scores for Week 3

Andrews 44, North Buncombe 20

Apex 30, Harnett Central 7

Asheville 16, Brevard 14

Asheville Erwin 34, Waynesville Tuscola 20

Asheville Reynolds 24, Alexander Central 7

Belmont Cramer 28, East Gaston 21

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 48, Columbia 6

Burlington Cummings 54, Orange 12

Canton Pisgah 19, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 2

Carolina 17, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 14

Carolina Forest, S.C. 28, New Hanover County 0

Central Davidson 62, West Davidson 0

Chambers 30, Robert B. Glenn 6

Chapel Hill 36, Pittsboro Northwood 29

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 26, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7

Charlotte Christian 20, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 17

Charlotte Latin 44, Metrolina Christian Academy 10

Charlotte Mallard Creek 28, Charlotte Providence 14

Charlotte Myers Park 35, Pfafftown Reagan 20

Charlotte Olympic 35, Huntersville Hopewell 13

China Grove Carson 40, South Stanly 6

Chocowinity Southside 44, Robersonville South Creek 16

Concord Cox Mill 17, York Comprehensive, S.C. 14

Concord Robinson 42, South Rowan 0

Covenant Day School 20, Carolina Pride 19

Croatan 48, Pender County 44

Davie County 42, Lake Norman 28

Durham Hillside 30, Greensboro Dudley 14

East Bend Forbush 21, Boonville Starmount 6

East Davidson 50, Trinity 19

East Lincoln 14, Lincolnton 8

East Surry 41, East Wilkes 14

Eden Morehead 42, Northeast Guilford 6

Fayetteville Pine Forest 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Fayetteville Westover 41, Fairmont 12

Forest City Chase 36, North Gaston 26

Gastonia Forestview 13, Morganton Freedom 7

Hampton, Tenn. 54, Avery County 26

Harrells Christian 52, Pamlico County 28

Hendersonville 55, East Henderson 8

Hertford County 57, Bertie County 0

Hickory 37, Valdese Draughn 13

Hickory Grove Christian 43, South Carolina, S.C. 0

Hickory Ridge 27, Belmont South Point 7

High Point Christian Academy 40, South Iredell 28

Holly Springs 10, Fuquay-Varina 7

Hope Mills South View 20, Hoke County 0

Jacksonville White Oak 24, Southwest Onslow 13

Kannapolis Brown 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 6

Kernersville McGuinness 20, Graham 17

Kings Mountain 19, Lawndale Burns 14

Kinston 40, Ayden-Grifton 6

Lee County 38, South Granville 0

Marshville Forest Hills 48, Monroe Union Academy 0

Matthews Weddington 19, West Forsyth 7

Mitchell County 34, Watauga County 23

Monroe Piedmont 39, Anson County 8

Mooresboro Jefferson 51, Davidson Community School 15

Mooresville 21, West Rowan 13

Mount Airy 62, Surry Central 0

Murphy 58, GA Force, Ga. 14

New Bern 41, West Craven 0

North Brunswick 34, Bunn 20

North Duplin 12, Jones County 0

North Lincoln 54, Northwest Cabarrus 40

North Mecklenburg 27, Charlotte Harding 14

North Rowan 36, North Stanly 32

Northampton County 44, Washington County 0

Northern Guilford 50, Western Alamance 0

Northwest Guilford 41, Winston-Salem Reynolds 21

Oak Grove 35, Jamestown Ragsdale 6

Person 49, Granville Central 0

Polk County 26, West Henderson 14

Providence Grove 54, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 30, Richmond County 22

Raleigh Sanderson 37, Erwin Triton 28

Roanoke Rapids 41, Gaston KIPP Pride 8

Rocky Mount Academy 57, Raleigh St. David’s 20

Rolesville 58, East Wake 6

Salisbury 65, East Rowan 0

Seven Springs Spring Creek 18, Bear Grass 6

South Brunswick 55, West Bladen 6

South Caldwell 20, Hickory Hawks 12

South Garner 39, Raleigh Enloe 0

Southeast Guilford 49, Greensboro Smith 0

Southern Alamance 22, Burlington Williams 9

Southern Durham 34, Fayetteville Sanford 32

Southern Pines Pinecrest 16, Apex Middle Creek 7

Southern Wayne 20, Goldsboro 14

Swannanoa Owen 34, Albemarle 21

Sylva Smoky Mountain 34, Asheville Roberson 12

Vance County 47, Durham Riverside 36

Wake Forest 23, Wilmington Hoggard 8

Wake Forest Heritage 61, Raleigh Broughton 12

Wallace-Rose Hill 49, Charlotte Northside Christian 7

West Charlotte 15, Charlotte Independence 6

West Johnston 28, Gray’s Creek 21

West Mecklenburg 49, Charlotte Garinger 0

Western Harnett 20, Cameron Union Pines 16

Whiteville 49, East Bladen 14

Wilmington Ashley 43, Waccamaw, S.C. 26

Wilmington Laney 51, Lumberton 0

Winston-Salem Carver 26, Gastonia Highland Tech 21

Winston-Salem Parkland 15, Winston-Salem Prep 6

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bunn vs. Oxford Webb, ccd.

Burnsville Mountain Heritage vs. Robbinsville, ccd.

Cherryville vs. Blacksburg, S.C., ccd.

Clinton vs. Fayetteville Smith, ccd.

Coldspring-Oakhurst, Texas vs. Lumberton, ccd.

Concord vs. Monroe, ccd.

East Columbus vs. Newton Grove Hobbton, ccd.

Eastern Alamance vs. Northern Guilford, ccd.

Eastern Guilford vs. Western Alamance, ccd.

Fayetteville Sanford vs. Cape Fear, ppd.

Gastonia Huss vs. Central Cabarrus, ccd.

Hayesville vs. Alleghany County, ccd.

Hickory St. Stephens vs. Maiden, ccd.

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Bartlett Yancey, ccd.

Lake Norman Charter vs. Christ the King High School, ccd.

Lexington vs. North Forsyth, ccd.

Mayodan McMichael vs. South Stokes, ccd.

McDowell County vs. East Rutherford, ccd.

Montgomery Central vs. Randleman, ccd.

Newton Grove Midway vs. South Lenoir, ccd.

North Moore vs. South Davidson, ccd.

North Surry vs. Elkin, ccd.

Pasquotank County vs. Perquimans, ccd.

Pembroke Swett vs. Knightdale, ccd.

Raleigh Athens Drive vs. Cary, ccd.

Rosman vs. Enka, ccd.

Swain County vs. Franklin, ccd.

Thomasville vs. High Point Andrews, ccd.

Trinity Wheatmore vs. Thomasville Ledford, ccd.

West Brunswick vs. North Myrtle Beach, S.C., ccd.

West Lincoln vs. Newton Foard, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/