September 4, 2021

The Colorado Rockies edged the Braves 4-3 Friday night.

Rockies edge Braves; Atlanta stays two games ahead of Phillies

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 4, 2021

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela overcame a leadoff home run by Ozzie Albies, pitching seven strong innings as the Colorado Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Friday night.

The Braves maintained a two-game lead in the NL East over Philadelphia, which lost at Miami.
Charlie Blackmon homered for the second time in as many nights and C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning.

Senzatela (4-9) allowed six hits and three runs. Carlos Estévez pitched a hitless ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.

Trevor Story hit a two-out double in the sixth and Cron followed with a sharp single to left, chasing Huascar Ynoa (4-5).

Down 3-2 going into the sixth, the Braves got a two-out double from Freddie Freeman and an RBI single by Riley. Trying to advance on the plate, Riley was thrown out at second by left fielder Raimel Tapia after a replay reversal.

Eddie Rosario doubled to start the Atlanta eighth. He tried to steal third, but Ryan McMahon got the throw from catcher Dom Nunez and made a no-look, between-the-legs tag on the sliding Rosario for the out.

Albies hit the second pitch of the game into the stand of evergreens beyond the center field wall. Blackmon, who hit a grand slam in Thursday’s 6-5 loss to the Braves, hit his 12th homer in the bottom half.

Rosario’s sacrifice fly in the second put the Braves back on top. The Rockies regained the advantage with a two-run second on Brendan Rodgers’ RBI single and Blackmon’s sacrifice fly.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LF Connor Joe was removed from the game in the bottom of the third after apparently injuring his right upper leg. Joe, aboard on a walk, advanced to third on Rodgers’ single. He grabbed the back of his right leg as he pulled into third, bringing out team trainers, who pulled him from the game for further examination. He was replaced by pinch-runner Garrett Hampson. … The Rockies recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Triple-A Albuquerque and optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (6-5, 3.36 ERA) will look to build off one of his best outings of the season. He pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings in getting the win in a 9-0 decision over San Francisco last time out.

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (11-10) has been at his best pitching at Coors Field. He has gone 8-2 with a 3.13 ERA in 13 starts at home.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

