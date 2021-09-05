expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2021

Ann Farabee column: The big reveal

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 5, 2021

By Ann Farabee

• It was time for the big reveal:

Pink balloons burst out of a huge box and began floating away. It was now official! Everyone began talking at once, hugging each other, and expressing their excitement! There was not a doubter in the crowd. We all knew what the pink balloons were revealing to us. A baby girl would soon arrive! How exciting!

• It was time for the big reveal:

The gift had been wrapped and placed on a table, waiting for the recipient to unwrap it, so it could be revealed to him. The paper was ripped away and the little boy squealed with joy, while running around the room saying, “I wanted this! I wanted this! I can’t believe I got it!” He ran off quickly to put that remote control car to good use! How exciting!

• It was time for the big reveal:

The high school athlete stepped up to a microphone to reveal the name of the college he planned to attend to play basketball. Three different college jerseys were on the table if front of him, so he reached down and picked up the one with the name of the school he had chosen. Cameras clicked! The crowd cheered! How exciting!

• It was time for the big reveal:

A group of children huddled around the table waiting on the birthday cake to be revealed. When they saw it, their eyes lit up. They then began to yell, “Happy Birthday!” at the top of their lungs to celebrate the birthday child! Oohs and ahhs took place! How exciting!

• It was time for the big reveal:

I had finally begun to believe that my problem was going away, but on this day, it reappeared with a vengeance. Discouragement crept in. I prayed, “Lord, I need help!” I then opened up my Bible because I knew words from those pages would reveal God’s promise of peace to me.

There it was! The big reveal was taking place:

John 14:27 says, “Peace, I leave with you. My peace, I give to you. It is not peace that the world gives you. I give it to you. Do not let your heart be troubled. You do not need to be afraid.”

The revealing of the pink balloons. How exciting!

The revealing of the remote control car. How exciting!

The revealing of the college the athlete would attend. How exciting!

The revealing of a birthday cake, followed by oohs and ahhs. How exciting!

The revealing of God’s word to our hearts.

The spirit of God revealing himself to us!

How exciting!

How miraculous!

How powerful!

Lord, may we always be amazed that you reveal your Word to us.

May it always be a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path.

May we always cherish it.

May we always realize how blessed we are that we have access to our God in heaven through the revealing of your word to us.

May we pay attention.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Salisbury firefighters push city leaders for short-term solution to low pay, benefits

Home at last: Wellington Hills residents return to condos after devastating flood

John Carr: Pops section is example of what Salisbury was close to having

31% of RSS students passed standardized tests during pandemic

Comments

Local

Salisbury firefighters push city leaders for short-term solution to low pay, benefits

Local

Home at last: Wellington Hills residents return to condos after devastating flood

Education

31% of RSS students passed standardized tests during pandemic

Local

It’s a string thing: Salisbury Symphony’s Daniel Skidmore followed unexpected path to professional music

David Freeze

David Freeze: Productive pedaling as trip winds down

Local

Salisbury Symphony planned to deliver Poignant Pops at the Post performance on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Local

For second time, county commissioners will discuss temporary use permit, rezoning for Reaper’s Realm

Local

Pops at the Posts’s Frequently asked questions

Business

North Carolina jobless picture improving

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion donates water to Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida rolls through

Farm & Garden

Putting on a show: After losing five goats in barn fire, beauty arises from the ashes

Local

VFW Post 3006 hosts candlelight vigil for soldiers killed in Kabul

College

College football: Indians open with victory

Business

Nearly 40 Rowan County businesses team up with Meals on Wheels for ‘September Sip, Sup and Shop’ fundraiser

Local

Dyke Messinger column: Bell Tower Green will be your park

Lifestyle

Sapona District hands out Scouting awards

Local

Pops at the Post to honor 9/11, lives lost to COVID-19 while celebrating opening of Bell Tower Green Park

Nation/World

Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets romp past Mustangs

Business

Hotwire to provide access to the ACC Network just in time for football season

News

Cooper vetoes bill that would have prohibited release of donors’ identities

News

Family sues Duke Energy over fatal tubing accident

High School

Mooresville outscores West 21-13 in Nixon’s return

Nation/World

Utility officials expect power to be restored in New Orleans by middle of next week