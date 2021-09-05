expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2021

Bell Tower Green. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.

Dyke Messinger column: Bell Tower Green will be your park

By Andy Mooney

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 5, 2021

We at Bell Tower Green are excited to open the park on Sept. 10, the day before Pops at the Post. This project has been in the works for almost six years, and the grand opening is only a few days away. So what possessed us to work all this time on a project costing $13 million? First, we all believed that Salisbury needed an attractive green space downtown. Take a look around, and you will see lots of buildings, but very few areas of green. We live in a world of hardscapes but very little of soft, pleasing and comfortable landscapes.  That was of primary importance to us. Bell Tower Green will help change the character of our community.

The next objective was to ‘cultivate community,’ to the extent we could with a park. It is well documented that parks bring people together. Bell Tower Green will be a place for everyone. We will see children at play, people engaging and visiting with one another as they walk the park. Bell Tower Green will be Salisbury’s front porch. Do you remember how the front porch was a part of life before we all built a back porch for privacy? When that happened, we lost a sense of community. We must bring back the conversation, smiles, relaxation, renewal, and respect that comes with getting to know others. Am I Pollyannish about what can happen in this park? In some ways, yes, but don’t you think this can help us cultivate community? Won’t the park be a building block to more community engagement? All of us on the Bell Tower team and the City of Salisbury sure think so.   

Parks have also proven to be a source of economic development. People want to live close to parks and green spaces. With people come retail establishments and other activities. Over time, the investment in parks comes back many times in a broader economic base and increased property taxes. In addition, tourism will grow because this park will be a destination for families in a close geographic radius. As tourism grows, Salisbury will be seen as a gem in the Piedmont region of North Carolina. This will bring more residents and greater prosperity. As Victor Wallace has said, we have the physical and social infrastructure of a city many times our size.

I hope you will join us at 11 a.m. on Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony and later in the day for yoga (3 p.m.), and our four bands are starting at 4 p.m., running until 10 p.m. It’s going to be lots of fun. The park will be deeded to the city that day, and it will become your park, the best ending imaginable.

Dyke Messinger is president of Bell Tower Green.

More News

Salisbury firefighters push city leaders for short-term solution to low pay, benefits

Home at last: Wellington Hills residents return to condos after devastating flood

John Carr: Pops section is example of what Salisbury was close to having

31% of RSS students passed standardized tests during pandemic

Comments

Local

Salisbury firefighters push city leaders for short-term solution to low pay, benefits

Local

Home at last: Wellington Hills residents return to condos after devastating flood

Education

31% of RSS students passed standardized tests during pandemic

Local

It’s a string thing: Salisbury Symphony’s Daniel Skidmore followed unexpected path to professional music

David Freeze

David Freeze: Productive pedaling as trip winds down

Local

Salisbury Symphony planned to deliver Poignant Pops at the Post performance on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Local

For second time, county commissioners will discuss temporary use permit, rezoning for Reaper’s Realm

Local

Pops at the Posts’s Frequently asked questions

Business

North Carolina jobless picture improving

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion donates water to Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida rolls through

Farm & Garden

Putting on a show: After losing five goats in barn fire, beauty arises from the ashes

Local

VFW Post 3006 hosts candlelight vigil for soldiers killed in Kabul

College

College football: Indians open with victory

Business

Nearly 40 Rowan County businesses team up with Meals on Wheels for ‘September Sip, Sup and Shop’ fundraiser

Local

Dyke Messinger column: Bell Tower Green will be your park

Lifestyle

Sapona District hands out Scouting awards

Local

Pops at the Post to honor 9/11, lives lost to COVID-19 while celebrating opening of Bell Tower Green Park

Nation/World

Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets romp past Mustangs

Business

Hotwire to provide access to the ACC Network just in time for football season

News

Cooper vetoes bill that would have prohibited release of donors’ identities

News

Family sues Duke Energy over fatal tubing accident

High School

Mooresville outscores West 21-13 in Nixon’s return

Nation/World

Utility officials expect power to be restored in New Orleans by middle of next week