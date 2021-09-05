Letter: Let he who is without sin cast the first stone

First of all, I would like to say that Craig Pierce is my friend. I have known him all of my life.

He operated a very successful and honest flooring and cabinet business for many years and always conducted himself in a professional manner in all of my dealings with him and my customers. He has also done a lot for our community and has helped a lot of people.

As a county commissioner he has worked very hard for all of the citizens of Rowan County and has devoted probably thousands of hours doing so. I have called him late at night and on the weekends with concerns about various issues and he would always follow up and get back to me.

I also am fully aware that he got a recent DWI, and I saw the video. He made a poor choice in driving that night and should have called Uber or someone, but he didn’t. He hopefully has learned from that and will pay for that poor decision.

I still know that Craig is my friend, he is a great person and a true asset to our community. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.

— Duke Brown

Richfield