Letter: Where were the masks at events?

I have just finished reading Salisbury the Magazine. At the back in The Scene (page 62), the Faith Fourth of July parade and Dragon Boat Festival are featured showing several pictures (four pages). It is said they attracted thousands of spectators and participants.

In all of these pictures, only one person was wearing a mask! No wonder Rowan County is the only one out of 100 counties listed in black, showing our county as the worst regarding COVID-19 and its variants. Even though these were outside events, many people were clustered together. If we have no regard for our own health as well as others, no industries, factories or families will want to locate here. We can do better than this!

— Julie S. Cline

Salisbury