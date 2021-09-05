Library notes: Two small things to do in September for big rewards

By Wendy Campbell

Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY — There are two small things you can do at the library in September to brighten your future: get a library card and register to vote!

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month so it is the best time to get a free library card if you do not already have one. Sign up in September and you will receive a library goody bag with discounts to local businesses. You will also be entered into a raffle drawing for a free Kindle. The chance to win a Kindle is one good reason, of many, to get your library card today.

With a library card, you may freely borrow physical books, movies, audiobooks, digital books and magazines. You can also use the computer lab, meeting rooms, and the history room (for historical and genealogical research). Finally, you will have access to NC Live for online classes and research, and the opportunity to participate in regular and special programs. You may visit the library or the library website, https://rowancountync.gov/Library, for a complete calendar of events. Using the calendar will help you take full advantage of opportunities such as weekly story times or special events.

A second event, National Voter Registration Day, will provide you with one more opportunity to reap benefits that impact you and your community. Visit your local library branch on Sept. 28 to complete or amend your voter registration card. The annual NVRD event, initiated in 2012 to encourage people to register to vote, has helped add 4.5 million more people to cast ballots in communities, like ours, across the US. This nonpartisan civic holiday celebrates our democracy, so it is about all the people, just like your public library.

To vote in North Carolina, you must be a U.S. citizen, at least age 18 at the time of the next general election, have resided in Rowan County for at least 30 days prior to the election date, and not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction. If this describes you, bring your DMV-issued identification number or the last four digits of your social security number to complete and submit the form. If you think you need to update your existing card, you can use the search tool online https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ or get assistance at the library to look up your current voter profile. For more questions about applying and voting, visit our local Board of Elections Office (https://www.rowancountync.gov/191/Elections). There you will find voter tools and forms, the voter look-up search tool, information about absentee ballots and candidates in the municipal elections, and fact sheets on vote counting and election security.

September is a great time to get a library card and apply for or make changes to your voter registration card at Rowan Public Library.

Two small things to do for big rewards!

Contact the library online at info@rowancountync.gov or by phone at 704-216-8243 for more information.

Wendy Campbell is a librarian at the Rowan Public Library.