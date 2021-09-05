Salisbury Symphony planned to deliver Poignant Pops at the Post performance on 20th anniversary of 9/11

SALISBURY — While looking at potential dates for this year’s Pops at the Post, Salisbury Symphony Maestro David Hagy saw an opportunity.

Instead of hosting the event on the first weekend of June as is tradition, the Pops at the Post board heeded advice from local health officials and decided to push the performance back to late summer. When Hagy realized that the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was taking place on Saturday, Sept. 11, he stopped his search.

“I pounced on that, because my goodness, that’s an extraordinarily significant date at this point with it being the 20th anniversary,” said Hagy, who has led the orchestra since 1988. “It would allow us to recognize a historic event that we would normally not be able to do because the (Salisbury Symphony) doesn’t normally start concerts until October.”

The theme of this year’s Pops at the Post is “Remember, Recognize, Rejoice.” The three-pronged performance seeks to remember the lives lost on 9/11, recognize the essential workers who continued to do their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and rejoice at the opening of Bell Tower Green.

Threading those three distinct themes together will result in one poignant performance.

“It’s a little more difficult, emotional program than any program we’ve done for Pops at the Post,” Hagy said. “To properly remember 9/11, there simply has to be five minutes of really tearful music. It would be inappropriate otherwise to not honor the dead with the horror of the day and realization of it.”

After a two year hiatus, the Salisbury Symphony will once again deliver the performance from the loading dock behind the Salisbury Post building. Pops at the Post was held at the N.C. Transportation Museum in 2019 as construction on Bell Tower Green began and was transitioned into a virtual event last year due to the pandemic.

“It will be incredibly fulfilling to return,” Hagy said.

Pops at the Post will be the full orchestra’s first live performance since January of 2020.

The performance will start out as it traditionally does, with the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” During the patriotic song, Hagy said there is a chance for a military flyover.

The orchestra will then transition into the “Remember” portion of the performance by playing four “light hearted” songs as tribute to “The Big Apple.” Caroline Stephenson, a voice instructor at Catawba College, will perform “Little Did She Know (She Kissed A Hero).” The song, written by Greensboro’s Kristy Jackson, tells the story of a man who died on one of the planes hijacked during 9/11 from the perspective of his mourning wife.

Stephenson’s performance will be followed by “A Hymn for the Lost and the Living,” a piece written by Eric Ewazen that portrays the grief in the wake of 9/11.

“It not only acknowledges the loss, but then takes you past grief into acceptance and honor for what has happened,” Hagy said. “That is a very important piece to get us back to where we need to be.”

The arrangement of Ewazen’s piece performed by the orchestra was created by the late Otto-Werner Mueller, who taught Hagy decades ago when he was a student at Yale.

“It was a very personal connection to be able to prepare the piece,” Hagy said.

Hagy’s personal ties will carry over into the next portion of the performance, when the orchestra plays “I Feel the Earth Move” and “You’ve Got a Friend” by Carole King. Both songs appeared on King’s “Tapestry,” which was released in 1971 and was the highest selling album of the year. At the time, Hagy was in high school and was paid to arrange music with those songs for his orchestra.

“It was my first professional music making, the first time I got any money for doing anything musically,” Hagy said.

Next, the symphony will move to the “Recognize” section with a medley of four title songs from medical-themed TV shows and movies, including “M*A*S*H,” “Quincy, M.E.,” “Doogie Howser,” and “Patch Adams.” The first half of the performance will be brought to a close with a piece by Alexander Borodin, a Russian doctor who was also a composer.

During intermission, a hat will be passed around for donations from audience members. A portion of the funds raised during the free concert will be donated for the continued upkeep of Bell Tower Green and the rest will go to support the Salisbury Symphony.

Following the break, the symphony will pick up with a six-minute piece that blends together 24 Academy Award-winning movie themes, covering the gamut from Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” to James Cameron’s “Titanic.” Hagy said the “fun, musical puzzle” is sure to elicit a few laughs.

The second half of the performance will also feature staples such as the “1812: Overture,” “The Salisbury Post March” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The orchestra will also prepare two encores. The first is a tribute to the park written by John Stafford, minister of music at First Presbyterian Church, which will incorporate the Bell Tower’s namesake bell. The second is “America the Beautiful.”