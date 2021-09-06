expand
Ad Spot

September 7, 2021

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

By News Service Report

Published 11:55 pm Monday, September 6, 2021

By Ken Sweet
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic.

Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and another provided benefits to those who have been unemployed more than six months. Further, the Biden administration’s $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit also ran out on Monday.

It’s estimated that roughly 8.9 million Americans will lose all or some of these benefits.

While the White House has encouraged states to keep paying the $300 weekly benefit by using money from the stimulus bills, no states have opted to do so. Many states even opted out of the federal program early after some businesses complained that they couldn’t find enough people to hire. The data have shown minimal economic benefits from cutting off aid early in those states.

Economists Peter McCrory and Daniel Silver of JPMorgan found “zero correlation″ between job growth and state decisions to drop the federal unemployment aid, at least so far. An economist at Columbia University, Kyle Coombs, found only minimal benefits.

The amount of money injected by the federal government into jobless benefits since the pandemic began is nothing short of astronomical. The roughly $650 billion, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, kept millions of Americans who lost their jobs through no fault of their own in their apartments, paying for food and gasoline, and keeping up with their bills. The banking industry has largely attributed the few defaults on loans this past 18 months to the government relief efforts.

“The end of the pandemic unemployment benefits will be an abrupt jolt to millions of Americans who won’t find a job in time for this arbitrary end to assistance,” Andrew Stettner with the Century Foundation said in a report.

The ending of these programs comes as the U.S. economy has recovered from the pandemic, but with substantial gaps in the recovery. The Labor Department says there are still 5.7 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic. Yet the department also estimated, last month, that there were roughly 10 million job openings.

These benefits are also ending sooner than during the previous crisis, the Great Recession. In that downturn, jobless benefits in various forms were extended from the start of the recession in 2008-2009 all the way until 2013. When those benefits finally ended, just 1.3 million people were still receiving aid.

Americans still financially struggling in the pandemic will find a smaller patchwork of social support programs, both at the state level and through the federal government.

The White House approved last month a 25% increase in food stamp assistance, also known as SNAP benefits. That increase will continue indefinitely for those 42.7 million Americans who receive those payments.

While the federal eviction moratorium has expired, roughly a dozen states — all controlled by Democrats — have extended their moratoriums, including California, New York, Washington, Illinois and Minnesota. New York’s eviction moratorium was extended until Jan. 15.

The Biden administration also pushed the restart of federal student loan repayments until January. Those were supposed to have restarted this month.

Those unemployed less than six months will still be able to collect their benefits, but the amount will fall back to the level that each state pays. The average weekly check is roughly $387, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, but varies greatly state by state.

But none of these programs will have the flexibility or direct impact as unemployment benefits being paid directly to jobless Americans, wrote JPMorgan economists McCrory and Silver. They say the loss of benefits could lead to job losses that potentially could offset any of the job gains made as the economy recovers.

More News

Reaper’s Realm faces closure after commissioners deny temporary use permit application, rezoning request

Novant Health will reopen mass COVID-19 testing site because of increased demand

Report: Rowan County Detention Center incident started when officer asked for help, escalated into confrontation

For one-year anniversary, Sign Dreamers of Rowan install inspirational messages across county

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Reaper’s Realm faces closure after commissioners deny temporary use permit application, rezoning request

Local

Novant Health will reopen mass COVID-19 testing site because of increased demand

Local

Report: Rowan County Detention Center incident started when officer asked for help, escalated into confrontation

Local

For one-year anniversary, Sign Dreamers of Rowan install inspirational messages across county

Local

Salisbury City Council will consider vaccine incentives, ‘premium pay’ bonuses for employees

Local

David Freeze: Another adventure of a lifetime in the books

News Main

Labor Day golf: Claytons prevail on 21st hole

Local

Paxton Butler plans to challenge Brandy Cook in 2022 district attorney race

Nation/World

New Orleans: Seniors left in dark, hot facilities after Ida

Nation/World

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

Nation/World

Virginia is set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue on Wednesday

Coronavirus

Ask Us: Why did Rowan Medical Center bring in temporary morgue trailer?

Education

RSS superintendent talks highs, lows for district during State Board of Education meeting

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury pair charged with breaking into China Grove residence, stealing list of items

Nation/World

Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

News

Court rules NC Catholic school wrongfully fired gay substitute

Local

Salisbury firefighters push city leaders for short-term solution to low pay, benefits

Local

Home at last: Wellington Hills residents return to condos after devastating flood

Education

31% of RSS students passed standardized tests during pandemic

Local

It’s a string thing: Salisbury Symphony’s Daniel Skidmore followed unexpected path to professional music

David Freeze

David Freeze: Productive pedaling as trip winds down

Local

For second time, county commissioners will discuss temporary use permit, rezoning for Reaper’s Realm

Business

North Carolina jobless picture improving

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion donates water to Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida rolls through