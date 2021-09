Labor Day update: Sunday’s results; Monday matchups

Staff report

SALISBURY — In the Championship Flight of the Labor Day Four-Ball golf tournament, defending champions Williams Little and Derek Lipe advanced to today’s semifinals.

Their match against Jon Allen/Derek Paschal got under way at 8 a.m.

The other semifinal pairing is Lee Frick/Blake Wray against Chad Clayton/Chase Clayton.

The championship match is set for 1 p.m. today.

Round 2 Match Play Results Sunday September 5

65+ Champ Henderlite, John Kyger, John Won2&1 Applewhite, Gary Mueller, Nick 65+ Champ Christy, Jim Vanpelt, Harry Won5&3 Brunelle, Dennis Harwood, Dean 65+ Champ Spader, Guy Stephens, Dave Won 2&1 Norris, Eric Andrews, Charlie 65+ Champ Bingham, Randy Ridenhour, Rick Won2&1 Petrea, Larry Pope, Ray 65+ Open Roueche, David Vail, Steve Won 3&2 Mangum, Bob Shirk, Ron 65+ Open Medinger, Grey Priddy, Russ Won 4&3 Rendleman, Dick Troxler, Bill 65+ Open Lynch, Jim Summerlin, Grandy Won 3&2 Cash, Jim Rendleman, Paul 65+ Open Beard, Bryce Beard, Gaines Won 2&1 Andrews, Gus Goodman, Jim 55+ Champ Jernigan, Roger Shoaf, Robert Won4&3 Fagg, Scott Thomas, Curt 55+ Champ Gegorek, Steve Honeycutt, Steve Won 3&1 Eidson, Wally Fesperman, Gary 55+ Champ Boley, Joey Cobb, Richard Won 3&2 McDaniel, Mallory Pickett, Rick 55+ Champ Holshouser, Jeff Valley, Chuck Won 2&1 DeRhodes, John Hubbard, Jim 55+ Open 1 Chappell, Greg Glenn, Doug Won 5&4 Comadoll, Chip Wright, Jerry 55+ Open 1 Davis, Randy Howell, Brian Won 2&1 Boltz, Bob Sadowski, Thomas 55+ Open 1 Jordan, Stan Stevens, Jay Won Bye Bye 55+ Open 1 Brady, Scott Stolsworth, Bruce Won 6&5 Barefoot, Alan Struzick, John 55+ Open 2 Kyles, Curtis Patterson, Rufty Won 5&4 Putnam, Steve Shaver, Tim 55+ Open 2 Casmus, Bob Habeeb, Mark Won 3&2 Blume, Michael Evans, Terry 55+ Open 2 Benfield, George Cobb, Brad Won 4&2 Creeger, Greg Plummer, Dale 55+ Open 2 Flynn, Ames Rae, Craig Won 2up Mills, Mike Mothershead, Gene Champ Lipe, Derek Little, William Won 4&3 McIntyre, Dwayne Vinson, Brad Champ Allen, Jon Paschal, Derek Won 4&3 Nesbitt, Chris Rae, Chris Champ Clayton, Chad Clayton, Chase Won 21 H Barr, Charlie Fowler, Will Champ Frick, Lee Wray, Blake Won 3&1 Basinger, Corey McDonald, Doug Champ Chris Owen Ken Clarke Won 2&1 Boggs, Kevin Wright, Kyle Champ Hubbard, Parker Mulkey, Brett Won 4&2 Kyger, James Kyger, John Jr Champ Benfield, Shane Lentz, Kevin Won 1up Edwards, Eric Nianouris, Alex Champ Ajidra, Colline Otile, Ronald Won 5&4 Beard, Marshall Smith, Jacob Open 1 Graeber, Charlie Graeber, Luke Won 1up Kramer, Sean Morgan, Andrew Open 1 Lowman, Conner Lowman, Jamie Won 22H Coward, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Open 1 Logan Shuping Todd Shuping Won 3&2 Alcorn, Clark Brincefield, Josh Open 1 McCoy, Chris McCoy, John Won 2&1 Szalay, Ryan Weiker, Russ Open 2 Antosek, Alex Antosek, Nick Won 3&2 Bowers, Chris Pegram, Todd Open 2 McNeil, Gavin Mulkey, Eric Won 1up Bernhardt, Jason Lombard, Andy Open 2 Bullock, Stephen Chapman, Brian Won 3&2 Chapman, Hunter Little, Dalton Open 2 Dorsett, Keith Honeycutt, Ryan Won 2&1 John Hinson Neal Hiatt Open 3 Adams, Ricky Cooper, Randy Won 3&1 Nester, Jacob Striplin, Mason Open 3 Barnette,Jared Lefler, Justin Won 1up Jensen, Chace Jessup, Nathan Open 3 Overcash, Justin Sprinkle, Bryson Won 1up Kennerly, Brian Fesperman, Warren Open 3 Earnnhardt, Alex Fesperman, Ritchie Won 7&6 Derrick, Christopher West, Keyon Open 4 McGinnis, Mickey Weber, Taylor Won 3&2 Blake, Greg Lee, Aaron Open 4 Moore Jr, Carl Waller, Seth Won 2&1 Shephard, Jordan Shepherd, Frank Open 4 McIntyre, Robin Morgan, Mike Won2&1 Bradley, Bucky Ledbetter, Trey Open 4 Correll, Jason Correll, Seth Won 4&3 Oden, Brad Vennrick, Kyle Open 5 Lafear, Bobby Stegall, Jacob Won3&1 Tuttle, Allen Tuttle, Byron Open 5 Honeycutt, Bob Hoskins, Guy Won 1up Campbell, William VanWagenberg, Mark Open 5 Monteith, Adam Newell, Jimmy Won 4&3 Edens, Fletcher Goodman, Ben Open 5 Bailey, James Roten, Ty Won 1up Coward, Chris Heiser, Don Open 6 Adams, Russ Adams, Stewart Won 1up Patterson, Jeff Reynolds, Bryan Open 6 Chapman, Jeff Currin, Madison Won 2up Hughes, Caleb Martin, Dustin Open 6 Kesler, Zack Messenkopf, Rich Won 2&1 Wallace, Daniel Williams, Brannon Open 6 Pritchard, Brian Sparger, Jason Won 5&4 Fesperman, David Fesperman, Lee Open 7 Hughes, Conlin Kyles, Coyte Won 3&2 Gibson, Devin Shackleford, Chris Open 7 Mason, Keith Seaford, Mark Won 1up Leone, James Morgan, Breenan Open 7 Williams, Chris Swaringen, Michael Won 8&7 Bradshaw, Dwight Jones, Greg Open 7 Post, Abraham Post, Jon Won 20H McCulloh, Jonathan White, Spencer Open 8 Funderburk, Nick Wagner, Jon Won 2&1 Honeycutt, Josh Ridenhour, Jason Open 8 Derrick, David Storey, Spencer Won 5&4 McDonald, Flint Sutton, Brian Open 8 Bauer, Bobby Hubbard, Andrew Won 4&3 Jordan, Zack Wheet, Matt Open 8 Boyle, Brian Jones, Brian Won 4&3 Burke, Rob Burke, Ryan