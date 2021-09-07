Blotter: SC man faces charges in three counties, including Rowan

SALISBURY — A South Carolina man faces charges in three North Carolina counties after being arrested Monday for fleeing a State Highway Patrol trooper.

John Paton Blough, a 45-year-old resident of Greer, South Carolina, faces charges in Rowan, Davidson and Forsyth counties.

He was served with warrants for crimes committed in Davidson and Forsyth counties after allegedly fleeing state trooper A.T. Doss Monday on Interstate 85. The trooper initially attempted to stop Blough because he was going the wrong way on an I-85 entrance ramp, warrants state. He drove more than 15 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 85, warrants state. Further details about the incident weren’t immediately available Monday.

Blough’s Davidson County charges include hit-and-run and reckless driving to endanger. His Forsyth County charges include flee/elude arrest, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, fictitious or altered title/registration card/tag, reckless driving to endanger and failure to stop at red light.

Blough was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a total bond of $9,000.

In other crime reports:

• Cameron Raekwon Verdell, 19, faces a series of criminal charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a girl, striking her in the face and knocking her to the ground, running from the scene of the incident on West 15th Street, attempting to coerce one of the victims from talking to police and making various threats toward responding officers.

Warrants state Verdell threatened to shoot a police K-9, said one of the responding officers would get shot and challenged the same officer to a fight while being taken into custody.

Charges Verdell currently faces include assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, first-degree trespassing, resisting a public officer and two counts of communicating threats. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center without a bond.

• Darian Presley Esquire Campbell of China Grove was charged with possessing a stolen firearm.