Area Sports roundup: Former Blue Bear Drew Powell stars in Indoor Football League

From staff reports
PRO FOOTBALL
Former Livingstone quarterback Drew Powell scored three rushing touchdowns as the Arizona Rattlers beat the Duke City Gladiators 58-55 on Sunday in the Indoor Football League playoffs.
The Rattlers (14-2) will play at home against the Massachusetts Pirates (13-3) for the league championship in Sunday’s United Bowl
Powell has been the league’s dominant offensive player in his second season with the Rattlers and leads the league in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards.
Powell broke 11 school records and four CIAA records while he was at Livingstone.
Ferrum’s Anna Rymer (South Rowan) had four kills, four blocks and two aces Tuesday in a sweep of Salem, a team coached by her father, Barry Rymer.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Catawba’s Clayton Crile is the SAC Special Teams Player of the Week. Crile was perfect on his kicks on Saturday, going 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 43-yard go-ahead boot in the fourth quarter of 37-27 win against Erskine. He added field goals of 31 and 25 yards, while going 4-for-4 on extra points. Crile averaged 48.5 yards on four punts.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Catawba forward Hannah Dunn is the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Dunn, a freshman who played in high school at Cox Mill, scored four goals in two wins and had one assist.
Former Catawba star Zac Almond has had an incredible season for the Missoula Paddleheads.
He’s hit 25 homers with 90 RBIs in 82 games and is batting .359.
HS BOYS SOCCER
Salisbury won 5-0 over the South Rowan Raiders on Tuesday in a non-conference match.
Brayan Avilez and Will Webb scored two goals each for the Hornets (6-1), while David Austin had one. It was the first career goal for Austin, a freshman.
Assists were credited to Colin Donaldson (2), Avilez (2) and Joseph Hernandez.
Wade Robins and Webb combined for the shutout for the Hornets.
Salisbury got excellent play from Hines Busby, Carlos Henrique and Jack Heilig in his varsity debut.
Salisbury opens up Central Carolina Conference play at home tonight against Thomasville. Game time is 6 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter shot 118 to win a South Piedmont Conference match Tuesday at McCanless.
East Rowan finished second at 127. East’s Hannah Waddell shot 36 and was medalist. Emma Callahan shot 43, while Emma Cornelison and Addison Queen shot 48s.
McKinley Faw shot 50 to lead South Rowan.
HS GIRLS TENNIS
Salisbury won 9-0 against Lexington in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference match.
The Hornets (7-0, 5-0) got wins from Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Ellison Frick and Emily Frick.
Campion/Wymbs, Lawson/Ellison Frick and Burton/Emily Frick were winning doubles teams.
Salisbury has won every match 9-0.
HS VOLLEYBALL
Salisbury returned to action and defeated South Davidson 25-11, 30-28 and 25-21 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Tuesday.
Ashley Yang had four aces and 22 assists. Brooke Cunningham had four aces and 11 kills. Ella Trainor had four kills and 13 digs. Katie Peeler had three aces and 15 digs. Mallory Link had four kills. Riley Peltz had four kills and seven digs.
•••
West Rowan rolled 25-6, 25-10 and 25-3 against Central Cabarrus in Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference match.
Maia Gaeta had six kills. Anna Grace Blackledge had five kills and three aces, Ashlee Ennis had four kills and four aces. Brooke Kennerly had four aces. Noe Gaeta had 12 assists, Mia Arntsen had 11 assists.
•••
Carson won Tuesday’s SPC match with East Rowan in four sets.
JV VOLLEYBALL
West Rowan beat Central Cabarrus 25-6 and 25-8.
Sophia Blackledge had 16 kills and five aces. Kate Gregory had five kills. Ella Doby had 10 service points. Brinkley Batts had 12 assists. Neely Hyatt had six assists.
HS SOFTBALL
Carson’s Landry Stewart announced a commitment to USC Upstate.
HS BASKETBALL
North Davidson standout Emily Hege has committed to Wingate.
HS ATHLETICS
Salisbury tied for sixth with Fred T. Foard in the 2A Wells Fargo standings for the 2019-20 school year.
Croatan was first, with Lake Norman Charter second.
LOCAL GOLF
GARS members played a handicapped Captain’s Choice at Corbin Hills.
Taking first place was the team of Bobby Clark, Ralph Luther, Larry Luther and Scott Luther with a minus-28.
Second place went to the team of Linn Safley, Randy Lipe, Larry Petrea and John Cress with a minus-27. They won a scorecard playoff over the team of Bob Niekras, Lynn Shook, Gary Hahn ,Winsten Mahaffey and the team of Ray Pope, Mike Williams, Tommy Seamon and Bill Reid.
Wayne Bost made the longest putt on No. 9, while Edgar Osborne won closest to the pin on No. 2.
Nine eagles were made.
Team John Goodman, Allen Hammill and Ken Safrit eagled the par-5 No. 6 hole. Team Carl Moore, John Mitchell, Gary Schenk and Mel Smith eagled the par-5 11th hole. Team Ron Ervin, Donald Martin, Chuck Jones and Dickie Peeler eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole. Team Pope, Williams, Seamon and Reid eagled No. 6 and No. 18. Team Safley, Lipe, Petrea and Cress eagled No. 11 and No. 18. Team Niekras, Shook, Hahn and Mahaffey eagled No. 6 and the par-4 14th hole.