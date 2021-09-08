Submit Sept. 11 remembrances for publication

The Salisbury Post on Thursday will publish a special section for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. We’ll also publish recollections from readers in the Sunday, Sept. 12, edition.

If you’d like to send a letter for publication, please use the form below and keep your submission to 300 words or fewer. Feel free to include details of your experience on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as any things you think are different in society today because of the terrorist attacks and the aftermath.

Please submit remembrances by 5 p.m. Friday. The contact information in the form below will only used to place a city or town name with the reader’s name and in case there are questions about a grammatical error.