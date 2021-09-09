expand
September 9, 2021

Area sports briefs: Salisbury volleyball gets CCC win

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

From staff reports

Salisbury’s volleyball team won 25-3, 25-7 and 25-5 against Thomasville on Wednesday in Central Carolina Conference action.

The Hornets (5-3, 2-0)  got four digs and 26 assists from Ashley Yang. Ava Morris had four aces, nine kills and eight digs, Brooke Cunningham had six aces and 10 kills. Ella Trainor had 10 aces and six digs. Mallory Link had seven kills. Riley Peltz had five kills and five digs.

•••

South Rowan lost Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference match to Lake Norman Charter 19-25, 25-21, 29-27, 22-25 and 15-7.

Leah Rymer had 28 assists. Emma Owens had 13 assists. Payton Black had 35 digs. Cameron Black had 24 digs and eight kills; Kali Nelson had 23 digs and seven kills. Avery Welch had 10 kills.
It was the first league loss for South Rowan. Lake Norman Charter has one league loss — to West Rowan.
South plays at East Rowan tonight.

•••

West Rowan (9-2) lost a five-set match at Mount Pleasant (10-0) on Wednesday.

 The Tigers won 25-21, 25-23, 14-25, 14-25 and 15-7.   Kelcie Love had 16 kills and five blocks for the Falcons. Madelyn VonCannon had seven kills and eight digs. Anna Blackledge had nine kills and three aces. Ashlee Ennis had nine digs. Noe Greta had 45 assists.  Maia Gaeta had eight kills.

•••

Carson (4-6, 3-0) beat East Rowan 25-20, 10-25, 28-26 and 25-21 on Tuesday in South Piedmont Conference action.

Gianna Patella had 11 kills and 15 digs for the Cougars. Maddi Thomas had nine kills. Aubin Capello had three aces. Allie Burns had 17 digs. Elly Davis had 13 digs and 27 assists.

 

JAYVEE VOLLEYBALL

West Rowan won 25-7 and 25-10 vs. Mount Pleasant. Abigail Evenden had five aces and two kills. Lainey Sweet had three kills. Sophia Blackledge had four kills, six digs and two aces. EA Nance had four aces. Brinkley Batts had 11 digs and six assists. Ava Gusler had 10 digs.

 

HS CROSS COUNTRY

Salisbury’s Jake Denhard ran 18:32 and won a Central Carolina Conference quad meet held on East Davidson’s course.

Salisbury’s Will Koontz placed third. North Rowan’s Micah Nguyen was fifth.

Salisbury’s Sutton Webb won the girls race in 22:44. Salisbury’s Sage Huffman was sixth.

 

HS GIRLS GOLF

Salisbury shot 161 and won Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference match against West Davidson, North Rowan and Lexington.

Sydney Hlavacek shot 49 to lead the Hornets and shared medalist honors with West Davidson’s Morgan Cooley. The other scorers for Salisbury were Sophie Chmiel (52) and Courtney Williams (60).

Kimya Lynch shot 62 to lead North Rowan.

 

HS GIRLS TENNIS

Carson won 7-2 against East Rowan in South Piedmont Conference action on Tuesday.

Carson (6-2, 4-1) got singles wins from Riley Isley, Bree Whittington, Summer Nall and Allie Martin.

Addison Barrett and Lauren Whisnant won for East.

Carson swept doubles. Null/Landyn Kesler, Brenna Smith/Martin and Isley/Whittington were the winning doubles teams.

Carson won 9-0 against A.L. Brown in a non-conference match on Wednesday.

 

 

LOCAL GOLF
 In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event, Azalee Huneycutt,  Crystal Clement and Larry Lofton took  first place.
Monica Green and Ralph & Pam Carver followed in second place.
Ralph Carver had closest to the pin. Clement won longest putt.

 

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mount Olive rallied from two sets down to post a win over host Catawba in volleyball action on Wednesday night at Goodman Gym. The Trojans improves to 3-1 with a 22-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22 and 15-10 victory. The Catawba Indians go to 2-3.

Kylie Morgan led Catawba, posting 14 kills and 13 digs. Arianna Colon added 11 kills and 10 digs. Setter Dara Kane served seven aces, while handing out 43 assists.

 

COLLEGE SOCCER

Simone Trentin scored with just under three minutes left in overtime to lift visiting Catawba to a 1-0 victory over USC Aiken in men’s soccer action on Wednesday night at Pacer Pit. The win improves the Catawba Indians to 3-0, while the Pacers fall to 1-1.

 

 

SALISBURY ACADEMY

The Salisbury Academy  volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a  25-9 and 25-4 victory over Faith Charter Academy on Tuesday.

Salisbury Academy was led by dominant serving by Mary Grace Antosek. Antosek accounted for eight of the team’s 10 aces.

The Jaguars will open conference play next Monday at home when they take on St. Stephens Lutheran School. Game time is p.m.

 

