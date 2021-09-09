Autumn Jubilee still planned for first weekend in October

SALISBURY — Despite the cancellations of the Cheerwine Festival and Pops at the Post, one of Rowan County’s most beloved events is still scheduled for October.

The Autumn Jubilee at Dan Nicholas Park is on track to be held Oct. 2-3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The jubilee was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the event is back for its 41st year, this year’s festivities have been altered.

“It is a modified festival,” said Don Bringle, Rowan County’s director of parks and recreation. “It’s not like what people are used to coming to in the past. I hope next year can be a regular jubilee.”

There will be no live music, no inflatables for children, no hayrides and no pumpkin decorating contest this year. Most of those activities were cut from this year’s jubilee, Bringle said, because they bring people in close proximity to one another. Bringle said there are still plenty of craft and food vendors who are planning to attend the festival. Among them is Hoff’s Grill and Mike & Deb’s Homemade Ice Cream. There will also be vendors selling fair favorites such as cotton candy, roasted corn and meat on a stick.

Jubilee attendees will not be required to wear masks, but masks will be made available on site for those who wish to wear them. Hand washing stations will be available in areas of congestion and near food vendors. Depending on availability of the vaccine and staffing, the Health Department is considering offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Autumn Jubilee.

Bringle said the Autumn Jubilee differs from a concert or sporting event because attendees can more easily socially distance themselves as they peruse the various vendor tents and trailers.

The Autumn Jubilee is still a go as of right now, but County Manager Aaron Church said the county will continue to monitor the COVID-19 case numbers in the county. Church said the county has been keeping an eye on other similar festivals and fairs around the state and has even communicated with other event organizers about pandemic precautions.

Church encourages people taking part in the Autumn Jubilee to “follow the rules, be careful, be safe, take precautions, wear a mask and work with county staff.”

Updates and information about the Autumn Jubilee can be found online www.rowancountync.gov/550/Autumn-Jubilee or on Facebook.