expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2021

Mark Wineka/Salisbury Post A feeling of autumn pervades the tent of Susan Miller, who sells her handcrafted items at the 2019 Autumn Jubilee.

Autumn Jubilee still planned for first weekend in October

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:05 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

SALISBURY — Despite the cancellations of the Cheerwine Festival and Pops at the Post, one of Rowan County’s most beloved events is still scheduled for October.

The Autumn Jubilee at Dan Nicholas Park is on track to be held Oct. 2-3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The jubilee was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the event is back for its 41st year, this year’s festivities have been altered.

“It is a modified festival,” said Don Bringle, Rowan County’s director of parks and recreation. “It’s not like what people are used to coming to in the past. I hope next year can be a regular jubilee.”

There will be no live music, no inflatables for children, no hayrides and no pumpkin decorating contest this year. Most of those activities were cut from this year’s jubilee, Bringle said, because they bring people in close proximity to one another. Bringle said there are still plenty of craft and food vendors who are planning to attend the festival. Among them is Hoff’s Grill and Mike & Deb’s Homemade Ice Cream. There will also be vendors selling fair favorites such as cotton candy, roasted corn and meat on a stick.

Jubilee attendees will not be required to wear masks, but masks will be made available on site for those who wish to wear them. Hand washing stations will be available in areas of congestion and near food vendors. Depending on availability of the vaccine and staffing, the Health Department is considering offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Autumn Jubilee.

Bringle said the Autumn Jubilee differs from a concert or sporting event because attendees can more easily socially distance themselves as they peruse the various vendor tents and trailers.

The Autumn Jubilee is still a go as of right now, but County Manager Aaron Church said the county will continue to monitor the COVID-19 case numbers in the county. Church said the county has been keeping an eye on other similar festivals and fairs around the state and has even communicated with other event organizers about pandemic precautions.

Church encourages people taking part in the Autumn Jubilee to “follow the rules, be careful, be safe, take precautions, wear a mask and work with county staff.”

Updates and information about the Autumn Jubilee can be found online www.rowancountync.gov/550/Autumn-Jubilee or on Facebook.

More News

With long emergency department waits, Novant Health brings back drive-thru COVID testing

China Grove Town Council adopts plan for redevelopment of Community Park

Number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Rowan continue growing

Autumn Jubilee still planned for first weekend in October

Comments

Coronavirus

With long emergency department waits, Novant Health brings back drive-thru COVID testing

China Grove

China Grove Town Council adopts plan for redevelopment of Community Park

Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Rowan continue growing

Local

Autumn Jubilee still planned for first weekend in October

Education

Salisbury Academy third graders learn sign language basics to communicate in class

Education

Smart bus pilot program may expand beyond Mount Airy

Guest columns

Edward Norvell: On Sept. 11, 2001, we couldn’t believe what we were seeing

Local

9/11 20th anniversary: Local educators look back at classroom experience

Education

$10 million in additional support approved for state school nutrition programs

Local

9/11 20th Anniversary: Veterans reflect on 9/11, conflict in the Middle East

Education

Shoutouts: Adrianna Sanchez gets NC State University scholarship

Local

9/11 20th anniversary: Breaking news on Sept. 11

Education

Education briefs: Partners in Learning moves special needs fashion show virtual

News

Experts say political leanings largely drive perception of end of war in Afghanistan

News

Sleeping toddler killed after 150 rounds fired into home

Nation/World

Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26

Nation/World

Fighting Texas abortion law could be tough for federal gov’t

Nation/World

COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom

Local

City takes firefighter union’s presentation off agenda

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking for 21-year-old man after Woodleaf Road vehicle chase

Local

Submit Sept. 11 remembrances for publication

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for August Brenner Crossing murder

Education

Salisbury City Council approves pandemic bonuses, vaccine incentives

Education

Eight apply for school board vacancy