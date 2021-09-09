Salisbury Police Department investigating two catalytic converter thefts

SALISBURY — Two catalytic converters have been stolen from underneath automobiles in the previous week, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The first crime was committed on Saturday when a converter was stolen from a 2007 Toyota Prius parked at the 704 E. Innes St. McDonald’s. The car belonged to an employee at the fast food restaurant and the converter was stolen between 4-11 p.m.

On Wednesday, another converter was stolen from a Honda Element belonging to a Catawba College staff member who parked the vehicle at a lot along Summit Avenue. The converter was taken between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Simple cut marks where the converter was removed were visible. Police are working to obtain video footage of the incident.

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new occurrence in Salisbury. Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said the catalytic converter thefts are difficult to prevent due to their sporadic nature. The crime itself takes only a matter of minutes.