Davidson County deputy fired after assault on female charge

LEXINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been fired after he was accused of assaulting a female, authorities said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Donald Ray Mabe, 47, of High Point, no longer works for the department, WGHP reported Thursday. Mabe had been suspended.

High Point police responded to a report on Aug. 19 of an assault at a home, officials said. Mabe, is accused of hitting or striking a woman, causing her minor injuries, according to arrest records.

Mabe is specifically charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and is being held in the city jail pending a scheduled court appearance on Sept. 27.

It’s not known if he has an attorney.