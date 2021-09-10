Local sports roundup: West Rowan volleyball unbeaten in South Piedmont Conference

From staff reports

HS VOLLEYBALL

West Rowan (10-2, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in the South Piedmont Conference with a 25-18, 25-12 and 25-14 win against Concord on Thursday.

Kelcie Love had 13 kills. Maia Gaeta had eight kills. Madelyn VonCannon had eight kills and 12 digs. Anna Blackledge had six kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Brooke Kennerly had 11 digs. Ashlee Ennis had 23 digs and three aces. Noe Gaeta had 35 assists and 13 digs.

•••

East Davidson defeated Salisbury 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20 in Central Carolina Conference play on Thursday. Ashley Yang had four kills, 20 assists and five digs. Brooke Cunningham had seven kills. Katie Peeler had 19 digs. Mallory Link had 12 kills. Riley Peltz had four kills.

•••

North Rowan lost to East Davidson 25-21, 25-20 and 25-20 on Wednesday in CCC play.

Hannah Wilkerson served for 14 points. Chloee Stoner served for 13 and Daphne Robinson for nine.

••• South Rowan stayed in the SPC race by sweeping East Rowan 25-19, 25-22 and 25-17 on Thursday. South (8-2, 3-1) got 17 digs from Payton Black. Cameron Black had 16 digs and nine kills. Leah Rymer had 25 assists and six kills. Emma Owens had 12 assists. Avery Welch had six kills.

