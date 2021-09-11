expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2021

High school football: Standings

By Post Sports

Published 3:18 am Saturday, September 11, 2021

  Standings

                SPC

  Overall       SPC

Carson 1-2       0-0

West Rowan 1-2 0-0

South Rowan 1-3 0-0

NW Cabarrus 1-3 0-0

Concord 0-2       0-0

Central Cabarrus 0-2 0-0   

East Rowan 0-3 0-0

                       Friday’s scores

   West Rowan 42, North Rowan 35

Salisbury 53, South Rowan 0

   Robinson 22, Carson 10

   North Davidson 52, East Rowan 7

   Cabarrus Warriors 49, Concord 21

   NW Cabarrus 26, Mount Pleasant 24

                        CCC

  Overall                 CCC

Salisbury 3-0 0-0

Thomasville 3-0 0-0

North Rowan 2-1 `  0-0

East Davidson 2-2 0-0

Lexington 0-1 0-0

South Davidson 0-2 0-0

West Davidson 0-3 0-0

                    Friday’s scores

   West Rowan 42, North Rowan 35

   Salisbury 53, South Rowan 0

  Ledford 38, East Davidson 0

   South Stanly 21, South Davidson 16

   Thomasville 49, Forbush 0

   SW Randolph 57, West Davidson 10

   

  CPC

  Overall                 CPC

Davie 3-0 0-0

East Forsyth 3-0 0-0

West Forsyth 2-1 0-0

Mount Tabor 2-1 0-0

RJ Reynolds 1-2 0-0

Glenn 1-1  0-0

Parkland 1-2 0-0

Reagan 1-2 0-0

                     Thursday’s scores

  SW Guilford 27, RJ Reynolds 6

  Mount Tabor 48, Page 27

                    Friday’s scores

  Davie County 51, Mooresville 34

  East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7

  High Point Andrews 19, Parkland 6

       Greater Metro

  Overall                 GMC

A.L. Brown 3-0 0-0

Cox Mill 3-1 0-0

Lake Norman 2-1 0-0

Hickory Ridge 2-2 0-0

West Cabarrus 1-2 0-0

Mooresville 1-2 0-0

South Iredell 1-2 0-0

                     Friday’s scores

  Davie County 51, Mooresville 34

  East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7

  Hough 48, Cox Mill 7

  Chambers 34, Hickory Ridge 27

  Catawba Ridge 21, West Cabarrus 14

More News

High school football: Standings

High school football: Scores

Cooper vetoes bills limiting K-12 racial teaching, holding rioters accountable for losses

West Rowan holds off North, 42-35

Comments

News

Cooper vetoes bills limiting K-12 racial teaching, holding rioters accountable for losses

High School

West Rowan holds off North, 42-35

News

Man arrested in shooting death of toddler in Charlotte

High School

High school football roundup: Another shutout for Hornets

College

Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at UNC game

Coronavirus

Opposition fast and furious against Biden’s vaccine rules

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 358 as positives, hospitalizations slow down

Elections

State Board of Elections approves Sunday voting for 2021 municipal elections in Rowan County

Crime

Rowan County man charged with shooting home after being booted out

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office looking for truck in connection with storage unit break-ins

Education

More valuable than ever during pandemic, RSS celebrates its substitute teachers

Crime

Davidson County deputy fired after assault on female charge

High School

High school football: McArthur breaking records at North

Crime

Kannapolis man charged after 2-year undercover drug investigation

Education

RSS in talks about using federal relief money to provide faculty stipends

Local

Quotes of the week

Nation/World

Tropical depression Mindy dumps rain along coast

Coronavirus

Biden: Employers with more than 100 workers must require vaccinations or tests

Crime

Man wanted for murders in two North Carolina cities arrested

Crime

Salisbury Police Department investigating two catalytic converter thefts

Coronavirus

Eight Rowan Countians died from COVID-19 in first six days of September

Local

Rowan Health Department warns against unprescribed uses of ivermectin

Crime

Man accused of restraining girlfriend with tape faces kidnapping, assault charges

Coronavirus

With long emergency department waits, Novant Health brings back drive-thru COVID testing