DAR promotes Constitution Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor this foundational document of national governance.

“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”

The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law No. 915. The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. The annual observance provides innumerable opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society. By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s foundational liberties.

In Rowan and Davidson counties this year, the local DAR chapter, Elizabeth Maxwell Steele, has actively been decorating the front window at the Salisbury Public Library and Lexington Library and Empire Hotel storefront in Salisbury for Constitution Week. A DAR member in Lexington placed table toppers in a restaurant. Mayor Karen Alexander of Salisbury and Mayor Newell Clark of Lexington have signed proclamations for Constitution Week. Chairman of the Rowan County commissioners, Greg Edds, has also signed a proclamation for Constitution Week. The chapter appreciates their support. Constitution Week is just one of many activities Elizabeth Maxwell Steele does for the community,

For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, go to www.dar.org.