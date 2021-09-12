expand
September 12, 2021

UNC’s Sam Howell threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more Saturday night. (AP file Photo/Julio Cortez)

Howell back on right pace with 5 TDs as No. 24 Tar Heels rout Georgia State

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 12, 2021

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as No. 24 North Carolina shook off the disappointment a loss in its opener with a 59-17 win over Georgia State on Saturday night.

Howell played a role in four of the Tar Heels’ first six touchdowns. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 352 yards without an interception. He was picked off three times in a 17-10 setback at Virginia Tech a week earlier in the team’s opener.

Howell’s touchdown runs came on a 22-yard scramble for the game’s first points, and on the junior’s career-long 62-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Georgia State (0-2) was held to 90 passing yards. Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV was12 for 26 for 68 yards.

North Carolina’s lead was 24-10 midway through the third quarter before the Tar Heels (1-1) used a 28-point burst in about 9½ minutes.

Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler scored his first TD for North Carolina on a 2-yard run in the third quarter.

Howell’s touchdown throws in the first half came on a 57-yard connection with Antoine Green, and a 30-yard play to Emery Simmons. He threw for 5 yards to Josh Downs in the fourth quarter.

Georgia State’s scoring drive in the second quarter lasted 17 plays and 7½ minutes, covering 75 yards capped by Brown’s 4-yard run.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia State: Breakdowns on defense came too frequently for the Panthers, who’ve allowed a total of 102 points in two games. Five of North Carolina’s touchdowns came on plays of 20 or more yards.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels were more productive than in their opener, but concerns regarding the offensive line surfaced again. They had only 33 first-half rushing yards, in part because of a pair of sacks allowed.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tar Heels should remain in the Top 25, but it took time to turn this into a blowout.

UP NEXT

Georgia State: At home vs. Charlotte on Saturday.
North Carolina: At home vs. Virginia on Saturday.

___

