September 12, 2021

Letter: Seeing Sept. 11 attacks from Northeast Medical Center

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 12, 2021

A day that will never be forgotten! I was starting the morning at my job as an X-ray tech at Northeast Medical Center. Someone in the department mentioned what was going on and we all went to the closest TV in the radiologist office. It was awful.

We got there in time to see the second plane hit, and I’ll never forget hearing the voice of one of our radiologists cry out! I immediately worried for my brother who at the time worked for Homeland Security and spent time at the Pentagon on any given day. I tried numerous times to get through to him but all lines were busy!

I finally reached my sister-in-law who said he was fine. The patriotism from that day on was amazing. People looked at each differently. We traveled to N.Y. the following January and went to Ground Zero. We saw truck after truck bringing out debris. I made a photo album of that trip and bring it out every year to remember those who lost their lives.

— Teresa Dunn

Salisbury

