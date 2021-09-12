expand
Ad Spot

September 12, 2021

Letter: Working in New York City on Sept. 11

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 12, 2021

By 9:20 a.m. I was on the 21st floor of the McGraw Hill Building on Sixth Avenue. Until that time, it was just a beautiful day in New York City from what I could see on my way to work.

That changed once I joined colleagues watching the TV in our conference room. Aside from what the world saw on the TV, I saw nothing else with my own eyes of the unfolding chaos downtown only 4 miles away. For the next hour, my time was spent running between the conference room and my desk to answer emails from friends as to my safety and if I could see anything.

The Dean Witter people of Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Investment Management were somewhere in the upper floors of the South Tower. From what we could see on TV, we were certain the plane had hit them. About 10 o’clock, as I sat at my desk, I felt our building shake for a few moments. That’s very odd, I thought. I ran back to the conference room. People were distraught and exclaiming all of downtown had just been bombed. It was not until 11 o’clock that I learned that both towers had come down.

Later, I learned that seismographs 21 miles away at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory had measured seismic signals of magnitude 2.1 at 9:59 a.m. I am now certain what I felt as I sat still with my hands on my desk was the collapse of the South Tower. Upon evacuating my building at 10:20 a.m., I considered looking down Sixth Avenue where I would easily see the North Tower, but fears by all that Rockefeller Center might be a target urged me to walk the other way.

— Mark Stephenson

Salisbury

More News

Little 50th Anniversary

Messages show fired Rowan medical examiner didn’t think hole in man’s head was bullet wound

Veterans, state officials recall 9/11 attacks during 20th anniversary commemoration

RSS to talk resuming Knox-Overton K-8 project

Comments

Crime

Messages show fired Rowan medical examiner didn’t think hole in man’s head was bullet wound

Local

Veterans, state officials recall 9/11 attacks during 20th anniversary commemoration

Education

RSS to talk resuming Knox-Overton K-8 project

Local

Salisbury Fire honors first responders’ sacrifice during 20th anniversary of 9/11

Business

Watson family earns award for conservation efforts at Wetmore Farms

Clubs

Civitans honor Shari Graham with Hero of the Year

Local

Sports obituary: Ronnie Eidson played some of his best golf in his 50s

Lifestyle

Carolina Artists Expo art show and sale returns

News

Howell back on right pace with 5 TDs as No. 24 Tar Heels rout Georgia State

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury prepares for Halloween Fun Fest, seeks merchants to participate

Nation/World

‘Don’t focus on hate’: World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Nation/World

Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary

News

NC’s highest court: Felons who registered recently can vote

China Grove

China Grove Fire Department earns improved ISO rating, now among state’s best

News

Cooper vetoes bills limiting K-12 racial teaching, holding rioters accountable for losses

High School

West Rowan holds off North, 42-35

News

Man arrested in shooting death of toddler in Charlotte

High School

High school football roundup: Another shutout for Hornets

College

Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at UNC game

Coronavirus

Opposition fast and furious against Biden’s vaccine rules

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 358 as positives, hospitalizations slow down

Elections

State Board of Elections approves Sunday voting for 2021 municipal elections in Rowan County

Crime

Rowan County man charged with shooting home after being booted out

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office looking for truck in connection with storage unit break-ins