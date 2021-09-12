expand
Ad Spot

September 12, 2021

Little 50th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 4:01 am Sunday, September 12, 2021

Rev. Ed and Brenda Arthur  of Salisbury, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, September 5, 2021. They were united in marriage on September 5, 1971 at Vine Street United Methodist Church, Shelbyville, Indiana by Rev Paul DuBois.  The couple honeymooned at Mammoth Cave in Kentucky.
Rev. Ed and Brenda Arthur both attended Purdue University and own Praxi Power Software providing school software packages to Christian schools all over the world.  The Anniversary celebration was held at the First Baptist Church of Gold Hill. The program consisted of Mrs Shelly Galloway singing “Let It Be Me” which was sung at their wedding, as Ed and Brenda reflected on their life together.  Heavy hors d’oeuvres and punch was served by special members of the church. A special toast to the happy couple was given by Tim Little and the cake cutting ceremony  followed.
In attendance were members of the church, special friends and their son Stephen Arthur.
The couple also have a very special Furr Baby named Pepe.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Little 50th Anniversary

Messages show fired Rowan medical examiner didn’t think hole in man’s head was bullet wound

Veterans, state officials recall 9/11 attacks during 20th anniversary commemoration

RSS to talk resuming Knox-Overton K-8 project

Comments

Crime

Messages show fired Rowan medical examiner didn’t think hole in man’s head was bullet wound

Local

Veterans, state officials recall 9/11 attacks during 20th anniversary commemoration

Education

RSS to talk resuming Knox-Overton K-8 project

Local

Salisbury Fire honors first responders’ sacrifice during 20th anniversary of 9/11

Business

Watson family earns award for conservation efforts at Wetmore Farms

Clubs

Civitans honor Shari Graham with Hero of the Year

Local

Sports obituary: Ronnie Eidson played some of his best golf in his 50s

Lifestyle

Carolina Artists Expo art show and sale returns

News

Howell back on right pace with 5 TDs as No. 24 Tar Heels rout Georgia State

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury prepares for Halloween Fun Fest, seeks merchants to participate

Nation/World

‘Don’t focus on hate’: World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Nation/World

Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary

News

NC’s highest court: Felons who registered recently can vote

China Grove

China Grove Fire Department earns improved ISO rating, now among state’s best

News

Cooper vetoes bills limiting K-12 racial teaching, holding rioters accountable for losses

High School

West Rowan holds off North, 42-35

News

Man arrested in shooting death of toddler in Charlotte

High School

High school football roundup: Another shutout for Hornets

College

Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at UNC game

Coronavirus

Opposition fast and furious against Biden’s vaccine rules

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 358 as positives, hospitalizations slow down

Elections

State Board of Elections approves Sunday voting for 2021 municipal elections in Rowan County

Crime

Rowan County man charged with shooting home after being booted out

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office looking for truck in connection with storage unit break-ins