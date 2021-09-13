expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2021

Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department talks to reporters Monday in front of the Salisbury Police Department.

Salisbury High student shot, killed after incident on Maple Avenue

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:12 am Monday, September 13, 2021

SALISBURY — A 14-year-old Salisbury High student was shot and killed Sunday after a group of juveniles passed around a gun while playing video games, according to a city of Salisbury news release.

The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, was shot around 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the basement of a home in the 800 block of Maple Avenue, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department. The boy was alive when police arrived, but he died from his injuries at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. First responders were preparing to airlift the boy for treatment elsewhere when he died, DeSantis said.

Police said the gun, which was stolen, was brought to the Maple Avenue home while a group of friends were playing a Call of Duty video game. The gun accidentally discharged while being passed around, the news release said.

Due to the sensitivity of the death, Salisbury High School, Knox Middle School and Overton Elementary School were placed on precautionary lockdowns with extra law enforcement on campus Monday.

“Rowan-Salisbury Schools has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this,” Rowan-Salisbury Schools said in a statement. “Salisbury High School has counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss.”

DeSantis offered tips to parents and the public about gun safety to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. Simply hiding weapons is not enough, he said. He recommended talking to children about what guns can do and proper weapon safety to prevent any curiosity-incidents.

“They’re not toys. They’re not to be played with,” he said. “Treat all guns as if they’re loaded. Talk to children about gun safety, but it’s not a substitute for storing guns securely. What we really want people to know is gun owners must be responsible and secure their weapons.”

If a gun is stolen, DeSantis said, people should report it law enforcement officers immediately.

More News

NFL: Raiders rally, win in OT

After mask mandate, RSS COVID-19 numbers decline dramatically

Rowan-Salisbury Schools gets back to work creating K-8 facility

Natalie Anderson: Trip to help after Hurricane Ida reminds of state’s resiliency

Comments

Education

After mask mandate, RSS COVID-19 numbers decline dramatically

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools gets back to work creating K-8 facility

Local

Public input sought for Rowan Community Health Needs Assessment

Crime

Jury selection begins for murder trial of woman in fish arcade shooting

News

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper vetoes bills supported by Rowan County lawmakers

News

Worker advocates seek more NC aid as federal benefits expire

Nation/World

Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall

Nation/World

Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan

Local

Part of East Fisher Street closed for nine weeks while improvements made to bridge

Crime

Blotter: Fayetteville man faces Rowan charges for cutting cables from radio tower, impersonating law enforcement

Crime

Salisbury High student shot, killed after incident on Maple Avenue

Ask Us

Ask Us: If a tree falls from strip between sidewalk, street, who’s responsible?

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle from Florida

News

Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

News

NC sheriff: 9-year-old in critical condition after shooting

Nation/World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

Crime

Messages show fired Rowan medical examiner didn’t think hole in man’s head was bullet wound

Local

Veterans, state officials recall 9/11 attacks during 20th anniversary commemoration

Education

RSS to talk resuming Knox-Overton K-8 project

Local

Salisbury Fire honors first responders’ sacrifice during 20th anniversary of 9/11

Business

Watson family earns award for conservation efforts at Wetmore Farms

Clubs

Civitans honor Shari Graham with Hero of the Year

Local

Sports obituary: Ronnie Eidson played some of his best golf in his 50s

Lifestyle

Carolina Artists Expo art show and sale returns