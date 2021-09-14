Area Sports Roundup: Salisbury soccer edges Green Dragons

From staff reports

Salisbury’s boys soccer team opened Central Carolina Conference play with a hard-fought 1-0 win at West Davidson on Monday.

Colin Donaldson converted a penalty kick for the match’s only goal.

The defense of Luke Graeber, Yatti Avilez, Riley Dillon, Mario Perez and keeper Wade Robins were under pressure all night long, but ultimately kept the Dragons out of the net.

Salisbury also got excellent play from Leo Fragoso and Carlos Henriquez.

“It was everything we’ve come to expect from a SHS vs. WD match,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “Physical play, loud crowds, and goals at a premium. West Davidson is very dangerous on set pieces and throw ins and we held our own defending them despite several close calls, including one that was thrown untouched into the net. One way or another, we’ll take the result.”

Up next for the Hornets is another conference match, this time vs CCC newcomer South Davidson.

The match is Wednesday night at Ludwig stadium at 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

South Rowan center fielder Kane Kepley has committed to Liberty.

Kepley batted .431 for the Raiders last season, stealing 16 bases and scoring 23 runs in 18 games.

A story is upcoming.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Carson junior outfielder Landry Stewart has committed to USC Upstate.

Stewart batted .356 as a sophomore. She had 18 steals and scored 14 runs in a 15-game season.

A story is upcoming.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

South Rowan sophomore Eli Julian ran 16:26 and placed sixth in the Boys Invitational in the Friday Night Lights Festival held in Kernersville at Ivey Redmon Park.

South’s team was 15th, with several runners turning in PRs. Grayson Cromer ran 17:53, while Aaron Jones was clocked in 18:09.

Davie County was sixth.

South’s Madison Beaver ran 22:39 and was the top Rowan girl. Carson’s Makayla Borst ran 22:41. South’s Bethany Rymer ran 23:09.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Former Boyden High player and long-time official and supervisor of officials Rodney Callaway passed away on Sunday.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

North Rowan senior Hannah Wilkerson, a 1,000-point scorer, has been offered by Johnson University in Knoxville, Tenn.

RACING

Eddie Carl Yancey, 71, a huge racing fan and the owner for many years of Victory Lane Collectibles in Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Catawba (3-4, 1-1) earned its first South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday night with a sweep at Lincoln Memorial.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Simone Trentin notched his second straight game-winning goal as host Catawba rallied for a 2-1 win over Belmont Abbey in men’s soccer action

Catawba is 4-0 for the first time since 1994.

Catawba looks to go 5-0 for the first time in school history when it hosts Converse tonight at 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The South Atlantic Conference announced players of the week — Wingate running back Nijere Peoples, Mars Hill linebacker Dexter Fitzpatrick and Wingate kick returner Kyron Thomas.

LOCAL GOLF

Mark Derrick made a hole-in-one on No. 15 on Sunday at The Revival Golf Course at the Crescent. He used a 9-iron from the gold tees (127 yards). The shot was witnessed by Christopher Derrick and Adam Monteith. •••