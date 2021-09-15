expand
September 17, 2021

Jailed men charged with new crimes for assaulting detention center officers

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:57 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

SALISBURY — Two inmates at the Rowan County Detention Center face new assault charges after a dispute over food trays.

Elijah Tamaun Black, 23, and Shakeem Mohammed Jones, 28, were charged Tuesday with two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury and assault on a government official or employee.

Black was first jailed in July on charges that included possession of firearms by a felon and attempted assault with a deadly weapon. Jones was jailed on parole violations, assault and failing to appear in court.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the two men assaulted detention center officers with food trays, causing injuries that required medical treatment at an urgent care facility.

Black’s total bond is $30,000. Jones’ total bond is listed at $15,000.

