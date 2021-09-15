expand
September 15, 2021

Noe Gaeta served two aces to close out the second set for West Rowan. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw

Local sports roundup: Falcons, Raiders get key volleyball wins

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

From staff reports

West Rowan won at East Rowan 25-23, 25-15 and 25-22 to stay undefeated in the South Piedmont Conference.
The Falcons (12-2, 5-0) are alone in first place. South Rowan, Carson and Lake Norman Charter have one loss.
East trailed 22-14 but rallied to make the first set tight. Emma Clarke and Madelyn VonCanon had the key kills as West held on.
West had an easier time in the second set and closed it out with two aces by Noe Gaeta.
In the third set, East started strong and led 7-2, but the Falcons were able to come back.
 Ashlee Ennis had nine kills and 14 digs for the Falcons.  Kelcie Love had six kills, 11 digs and three blocks.  Anna Grace Blackledge had six kills. Maia Gaeta had five kills. Brooke Kennerly had 11 digs. Noe Gaeta had 29 assists and four aces.
•••
 South Rowan (9-2, 4-1) swept Carson 25-19, 25-20 and 25-22 on Tuesday in the SPC.
 Avery Welch had  nine kills for the Raiders (9-2, 4-1).  Meredith Faw had kills and 12 digs; Cameron Black had seven kills, nine digs and four aces. Leah Rymer had six kills, nine digs and 20 assists; Emma Owens had 10 assists; Payton Black had 24 digs.

Carson is 5-7 and 4-1 SPC.

South is at Northwest Cabarrus on Thursday. Carson is home for a non-conference match with West Davidson tonight and goes to West Rowan on Thursday.

•••

Salisbury lost to Lexington 25-18, 25-23, 19-25, 13-25 and 15-9 in Central Carolina Conference volleyball on Tuesday.

Katie Peeler had 23 digs. Ashley Yang had five aces, 13 assists and five digs. Brooke Cunningham had four aces and eight kills. Ella Trainor had 15 digs.  Mallory Link had six kills.

JV VOLLEYBALL

West Rowan’s jayvees topped East Rowan 25-18 and 25-17.   Lainey Sweet and Sophia Blackledge had seven kills each. Brinley Batts had five kills, 13 assists and 12 digs. Ava Gusler had 10 digs. Neely Hyatt had 11 service points.
•••
Carson won 26-24 and 25-23 in the jayvee match.
Avery Crowell had 18 digs for South. Jamilyn Rollins had 12 digs.

 

HS CROSS COUNTRY

East Rowan’s boys won the Printcrafters Invitational held at MacAnderson Park in Statesville on Tuesday.

Thomas Ferguson (4th, 18:40), Shayden Edwards (5th, 19:04) and Carson Ritchie (8th, 19:15) led the Mustangs. East’s other scorers were Daniel Fabian (13th) and Cameron Ritchie (23rd).

Ethan Wilson finished third in 18:37 and led West Rowan to fourth place.

James Anderson (10th, 19:33) was the top runner for Carson. The Cougars placed fifth.

•••

Carson’s girls won the meet.

Makayla Borst (6th, 22:21) and Kendall Barbee (8th, 23:07) led the Cougars. Other scorers were Brynn Sokolowski (16th), Emily Vandeverde (23rd) and Hayley Borst (28th).

Meredith Bonner (12th, 23:34) led East Rowan to a third-place finish.

Katie Roberts (9th, 23:17) and Jenna Wheeler (10th, 23:19) led West Rowan to fifth place.

 

HS BOYS SOCCER

West Rowan beat East Rowan 2-0 to open South Piedmont Conference play on Tuesday.

Juan Ramon scored both goals for the Falcons.

Assisting were Cheikh Dia and Juan Alberto.

Luis Cruz made six saves for the Falcons.

•••

Carson defeated South 3-2 in overtime in SPC action on Tuesday.

 Junior Rios, Davin Garcia and Adrian Guerrero scored for the Cougars.

Isaac Diaz had an assist.

HS GIRLS TENNIS

Salisbury rolled 9-0 against North Davidson on Tuesday.

Salisbury has won twice by forfeit and has won seven matches by 9-0 scores.

Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Emily Frick and Ellison Frick won in singles. Wymbs/Campion, Lawson/Ellison Frick and Burton/Emily Frick teamed for doubles wins.

 

INDOOR FOOTBALL

Arizona Rattlers quarterback Drew Powell (Livingstone) won the Indoor Football League MVP.

This is Powell’s second MVP award, his first since joining Arizona in 2019.

Powell led the Rattlers to a 14-3 record this season and a runner-up finish in the playoffs.

He made his strongest impact on the ground, as he led the league and broke franchise records in rushing yards with 902 and rushing touchdowns with 35.

 

MINOR LEAGUES

It’s taken some time, but things are finally going Owen White’s way.

The former Carson standout has piled up strikeouts in his last two starts for the Down East Wood Ducks, a Texas Rangers farm club.

White allowed two hits and two walks in five innings against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and struck out 12. He allowed seven hits, no walks and two runs in six innings while striking out 10 against the Carolina Mudcats.

White missed most of this season with a hand injury and will pitch in the Arizona Instructional League after this season.

•••

St. Louis draft pick Austin Love (West Rowan) has pitched five one-inning stints and has allowed one run on two hits and no walks. He’s struck out nine.

•••

Ike Freeman (East Rowan) is playing Double-A for the Akron Rubber Ducks. Freeman has two homers and 15 RBIs and is batting .210.

 

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Catawba placed sixth at the Montevallo Full Moon BBQ Invitational Women’s Golf Tournament at Timberline Golf Club.

Catawba shot rounds of 313 and 312 to finish at 625.

 Chloe Crane earned a sixth-place finish for the Catawba Indians. She posted a 150 total after rounds of 77 and 73. Emily Wellspeak carded a 153 with a 75 and a 78 and finished 12th.

 

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

Charlie Barr (Cannon School) shot 71-74-79 for High Point in the Jim Rivers Invitational in Louisiana.

Michael Childress (Cannon School) shot 69-68-73 and helped Richmond win the VCU Shootout by one stroke. Childress tied for seventh.

 

CATAWBA ATHLETICS

 The Chiefs Club is up to 489 members.

 

LOCAL GOLF

GARS members played at Rolling Hills.

Low ‘A’ Flight play was Don Martin with a net of 60.72. Low ‘B’ Flight player was Bobby Clark with a net of 63.92.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Ross Howard with a net of 62.22. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Wayne Bost with a net of 62.79.

Larry Petrea shot a 3-under par 69 for low gross score, while Martin won low net.

Ted Weant, Mike Whitaker and Mark Yehl eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole.

Seven members shot their age or better.

Petrea, 70, shot a 69. Mel Smith, 76, shot a 72.  Martin, 78, shot a 73. Bob Niekras, 79, shot a 79. Bobby Clark, 81, shot a 78. Wayne Bost, 85, shot an 84. Frank Masingo, 85, shot an 84.

 

FISHING

B.A.S.S. will hold the Basspro.com Bassmaster Southern Open from Sept. 23-25 at Lake Norman. This will mark the ninth major B.A.S.S. event held on Lake Norman and the first since 2018.

 

 

 

 

 

 

