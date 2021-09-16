expand
September 17, 2021

Christiana Lutheran Church to celebrate 150th homecoming

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

On Sunday, Christiana Lutheran Church will celebrate its 150th homecoming.

The congregation was organized in 1871 by The Rev. Simeon Scherer with the families of Nathan Brown, Henry Brown, Daniel Frick, Moses Lingle, Charles Lyerly, Adam Miller and Milus Miller. Through the years, the congregation has been a part of the United Lutheran Church in American, the Lutheran Church in America, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and, now, the North American Lutheran Church. 

The festivities for this homecoming begin with Sunday school for all ages at 9:15 a.m. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Holy communion will be celebrated. The homecoming preacher is Rev. Dan Selbo, bishop of the North American Lutheran Church.  

Bishop Selbo graduated from San Jose State University in 1982 with a bachelor of arts in religious studies. He received a master of divinity degree in 1986 and earned a doctorate of ministry in biblical preaching in 2013, both from Luther Seminary. Bishop Selbo has been married for 33 years. He and his wife, Mary, have been blessed with four children and, more recently, two grandchildren. He enjoys golfing, fishing, working in the yard and spending time with family and friends.  

Following worship, the congregation will gather in the newly renovated fellowship hall for lunch provided by the congregation. Hamburgers and hotdogs with all the fixings, chips, and bottled drinks will be served. Members are asked to bring a dessert to share.  

Contents from a time capsule will be displayed, and new items for the time capsule will be placed in it. The capsule will be reinserted in the cornerstone and sealed, to be opened on the occasion of the 200th anniversary.  

The Rev. Carl Haynes is pastor of Christiana. The music director is Becky Morris. Christiana is located at 6190 U.S. 52, diagonally across from East Rowan High School. 

The congregation invites all former members and guests to join this celebration.

