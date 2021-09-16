expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2021

For second day in a row, six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:10 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

SALISBURY — For the second day in a row, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported six COVID-19 deaths among Rowan County residents.

The newest deaths bring the total to 12 this week. Of them, eight were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and two were fully vaccinated with significant health problems, said Rowan County Health Director Alyssa Harris. All 12 deaths occurred after Sept. 8.

Harris said five additional deaths occurred among Rowan County residents after Sept. 8 and haven’t been fully investigated.

The deaths reported this week make 20 COVID-19 fatalities in Rowan County so far in September and 370 since the start of the pandemic. September is on track to top August’s 31 deaths, which were the highest since January, the deadliest month during the pandemic.

Rowan County remains just behind Buncombe County for eighth in the state for COVID-19 fatalities.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining slightly.

The most recent peak for cases was in late August, when there were several days in a row with more than 200 cases reported. The average in the previous two weeks is about 138 cases per day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region, the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, were 848 on Thursday. There also were 199 people in intensive care in the region with COVID-19. That’s down slightly from the start of the month, when there were 885 total COVID-19 hospitalizations and 223 people in intensive care with COVID-19.

The percent of Rowan County residents vaccinated with at least one dose is about 50% (70,706 people), according to NCDHHS. About 45% of county residents (64,590 people) are considered fully vaccinated.

More News

North Rowan High student creates artwork for Community Care Clinic

Rugby coming to Kannapolis on Sept. 25

Panthers’ lineman Miller still feels effects of COVID-19

Chandler Smith races to first NASCAR Trucks Series victory

Comments

Education

North Rowan High student creates artwork for Community Care Clinic

Kannapolis

Rugby coming to Kannapolis on Sept. 25

Education

RSS superintendent talks to Chamber of Commerce about renewal, state of public education

Crime

Prosecution in Fishzilla murder case introduces more witness accounts, handgun used in shooting

Local

Volunteers needed as High Rock Lake to host fourth annual Clean Sweep event on Saturday

High School

High school volleyball: West back on track after sweeping Carson

Local

GOP candidate, Lexington attorney Jim Snyder dead at 76

Nation/World

Judge says farm workers’ union law provision is unconstitutional

Coronavirus

For second day in a row, six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Local

Main Street repaving scheduled to start Monday evening

Crime

Sex offender faces new charges for living too close to Head Start in China Grove

Crime

Salisbury man wanted for August murder on Carpenters Circle

Local

One-of-a-kind barn quilt goes up in western Rowan County

Crime

Fishzilla murder trial continues with employee testimony, footage of deadly arcade shooting

Education

Education Briefs: Catawba announces professional certifications

High School

High school football Week 5: Hornets at home against Thomasville

Education

Local colleges finds spots on latest U.S. News and World Report rankings

Faith

Christiana Lutheran Church to celebrate 150th homecoming

Local

Spencer authorizes COVID-19 sick leave for vaccinated employees

Crime

Charges coming for two in altercation involving bag of cans, warning shot

Education

RCCC honors employees as ‘COVID-19 Heroes’

Education

Livingstone golf coach, three others honored as ‘Living Legends’

Nation/World

SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip

News

Angry over 2020 ballot deal, NC Republicans vote to limit AG