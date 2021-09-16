Main Street repaving scheduled to start Monday evening

SALISBURY — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will begin a repaving project on Main and Innes streets, near downtown Salisbury, on Monday evening.

Work will occur 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays (including overnight Friday into Saturday morning) to minimize the disruption to downtown businesses during work hours. Drivers will experience some daytime lane closures during the milling, repaving and striping progress.

Main Street will be affected northbound from Chestnut to Lafayette streets, followed by Innes Street from the railroad bridge to Fulton Street. City Communications Director Linda McElroy told the Post construction from Chestnut to Lafayette streets should take up to three weeks, but the city is not certain how long construction will span on Innes Street.

A city of Salisbury news release said its Engineering Department will work closely with NCDOT and contractors about pavement marking and parking changes downtown. There may be periods when parking areas are unmarked. “No parking” signage will be posted where applicable before the project begins. Vehicles in no parking zones are subject to be towed.

Construction may be delayed by inclement weather, according to the news release.

Once completed, the resurfacing project, approved by city council in March as part of the Downtown Main Street Plan, will reduce the four-lane Main Street to three lanes, include a protected left turn from Main Street to Innes Street and provide parking at 45-degree angles instead of 30 degrees. The overall Downtown Main Street Plan is expected to provide enhanced pedestrian access and further beautify the downtown corridor.