expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2021

Crews work downtown as construction gets underway in preparation for Main Street to be repaved and restriped. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.

Main Street repaving scheduled to start Monday evening

By Staff Report

Published 4:31 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

SALISBURY — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will begin a repaving project on Main and Innes streets, near downtown Salisbury, on Monday evening.

Work will occur 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays (including overnight Friday into Saturday morning) to minimize the disruption to downtown businesses during work hours. Drivers will experience some daytime lane closures during the milling, repaving and striping progress.

Main Street will be affected northbound from Chestnut to Lafayette streets, followed by Innes Street from the railroad bridge to Fulton Street. City Communications Director Linda McElroy told the Post construction from Chestnut to Lafayette streets should take up to three weeks, but the city is not certain  how long construction will span on Innes Street. 

A city of Salisbury news release said its Engineering Department will work closely with NCDOT and contractors about pavement marking and parking changes downtown. There may be periods when parking areas are unmarked. “No parking” signage will be posted where applicable before the project begins. Vehicles in no parking zones are subject to be towed.

Construction may be delayed by inclement weather, according to the news release.

Once completed, the resurfacing project, approved by city council in March as part of the Downtown Main Street Plan, will reduce the four-lane Main Street to three lanes, include a protected left turn from Main Street to Innes Street and provide parking at 45-degree angles instead of 30 degrees. The overall Downtown Main Street Plan is expected to provide enhanced pedestrian access and further beautify the downtown corridor.

More News

North Rowan High student creates artwork for Community Care Clinic

Rugby coming to Kannapolis on Sept. 25

Panthers’ lineman Miller still feels effects of COVID-19

Chandler Smith races to first NASCAR Trucks Series victory

Comments

Education

North Rowan High student creates artwork for Community Care Clinic

Kannapolis

Rugby coming to Kannapolis on Sept. 25

Education

RSS superintendent talks to Chamber of Commerce about renewal, state of public education

Crime

Prosecution in Fishzilla murder case introduces more witness accounts, handgun used in shooting

Local

Volunteers needed as High Rock Lake to host fourth annual Clean Sweep event on Saturday

High School

High school volleyball: West back on track after sweeping Carson

Local

GOP candidate, Lexington attorney Jim Snyder dead at 76

Nation/World

Judge says farm workers’ union law provision is unconstitutional

Coronavirus

For second day in a row, six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Local

Main Street repaving scheduled to start Monday evening

Crime

Sex offender faces new charges for living too close to Head Start in China Grove

Crime

Salisbury man wanted for August murder on Carpenters Circle

Local

One-of-a-kind barn quilt goes up in western Rowan County

Crime

Fishzilla murder trial continues with employee testimony, footage of deadly arcade shooting

Education

Education Briefs: Catawba announces professional certifications

High School

High school football Week 5: Hornets at home against Thomasville

Education

Local colleges finds spots on latest U.S. News and World Report rankings

Faith

Christiana Lutheran Church to celebrate 150th homecoming

Local

Spencer authorizes COVID-19 sick leave for vaccinated employees

Crime

Charges coming for two in altercation involving bag of cans, warning shot

Education

RCCC honors employees as ‘COVID-19 Heroes’

Education

Livingstone golf coach, three others honored as ‘Living Legends’

Nation/World

SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip

News

Angry over 2020 ballot deal, NC Republicans vote to limit AG