September 17, 2021

The Braves lost to the Rockies in the 10th inning Wednesday night.

Rockies knock off Braves in 10th

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit a tiebreaking single off A.J. Minter in the 10th inning, scoring Colton Welker from third base and lifting the Colorado Rockies to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Atlanta’s NL East lead was trimmed to 3½ games over Philadelphia as the Braves attempt to win the division for the fourth straight year. Colorado was 28 games back in the NL West.

Robert Stephenson earned his first save in two chances in the bottom of the 10th, striking Austin Riley, hitting Adam Duvall with a pitch, striking out Travis d’Arnaud and getting Dansby Swanson to pop up.

The game was played throughout in a steady drizzle, and the grounds crew spent much of the night between innings pouring dirt and raking the infield, mound and home plate area.

Welker, who began the 10th on second base for Colorado, advanced on a groundout and crossed the plate when Tapia drove the ball into left field.

Minter (2-6) took the loss. Carlos Estévez (3-4) faced five batters in the ninth to earn the win.

The Rockies scored twice in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead against Braves starter Huascar Ynoa. Sam Hilliard and Welker began with consecutive singles. Hilliard advanced on a flyout and scored on pitcher Antonio Senzatela’s sacrifice bunt.

Ynoa walked Garrett Hampson to load the bases, struck out Brendan Rodgers and walked Charlie Blackmon. That chased Ynoa. Reliever Jacob Webb struck out Trevor Story to strand three runners and end the threat.

The Braves took a 1-0 lead in the second off Senzatela when Riley singled, advanced on Swanson’s single and scored on Eddie Rosario’s single.

Rosario’s 11th homer sailed into the right-field seats and tied it at 2-all in the fifth.

Ynoa, who gave up two runs and four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings, is winless in his last six starts since returning Aug. 17 from the injured list but has a 3.58 ERA during that stretch.
Senzatela allowed two runs and seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. He has a 3.16 ERA over his last 10 starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Colorado’s C.J. Cron stepped on 1B Freddie Freeman’s glove hand while trying to beat out a grounder in the ninth. Freeman stayed in the game after being tended to by a trainer.

LOTS OF WHIFFS

Atlanta RHP Luke Jackson struck out the side in the eighth, and the Rockies whiffed 13 times total.

IMPROVING

The Rockies are 23-51 on the road but have won six of their last seven and nine of 14 away from Coors Field. They are 14-17 since the All-Star break on the road. Colorado began the season 6-31 away from Denver.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (12-10) faces Braves RHP Ian Anderson (7-5, 3.61) in a matinee matchup Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

