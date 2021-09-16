expand
September 17, 2021

Samuel White

Salisbury man wanted for August murder on Carpenters Circle

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:55 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

SALISBURY — Police say a 40-year-old Salisbury man faces charges for a Carpenters Circle murder in August.

Police obtained warrants two weeks ago for Samuel Lee White, but he’s evaded officers since then, said Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department.

White is accused of shooting Gary Dionne Lowe, 39, in an incident on Aug. 22 at 817 Carpenters Circle. Lowe died after being transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Anyone with information on White’s location can contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

