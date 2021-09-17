Blotter: Boy served with juvenile justice petition for shooting

SALISBURY — Police say a juvenile will face charges in an accidental shooting on Maple Avenue that resulted in a teenager’s death.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released, was served with a juvenile petition and released back into the custody of a guardian. He’s charged in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed after a group passed around a gun while playing video games in the 800 block of Maple Avenue, which is near Salisbury High School.

The 14-year-old boy was alive when police arrived, but he died from his injuries at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

People 15 years old or younger who commit a crime face charges in the state’s juvenile justice system. Crimes committed on or after Dec. 1, 2019 by those 16 and 17 years old can also be handled by juvenile courts.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Vandalism was reported Thursday in the 300 block of Carolina Boulevard in Salisbury.

• A driver at 200 Lash Drive hit a bus sign with a car Thursday while trying to avoid hitting a car.

• A hit-and-run was reported Thursday in the 900 block of Mooresville Road.

• A man overdosed Thursday in the 200 block of North Long Street, at Rowan Helping Ministries.

• Gary Shenard Green, 32, was charged Thursday with possessing a controlled substance on a penal institute’s premises.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Gray Party Rentals on Wednesday reported a larceny resulting a $3,075 loss.

• A woman reported a larceny Wednesday in the 700 block of Shue Road in China Grove that resulted in a $629 estimated loss.

• Joshua Lee Bare, 36, was charged Wednesday with assault on a female.

• Adrian Daza Donjuan, 23, was charged Wednesday with assault on a female.

• Joseph John Hudson, 34, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.