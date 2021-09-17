expand
Ad Spot

September 19, 2021

Blotter: Boy served with juvenile justice petition for shooting

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:32 am Friday, September 17, 2021

SALISBURY — Police say a juvenile will face charges in an accidental shooting on Maple Avenue that resulted in a teenager’s death.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released, was served with a juvenile petition and released back into the custody of a guardian. He’s charged in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed after a group passed around a gun while playing video games in the 800 block of Maple Avenue, which is near Salisbury High School.

The 14-year-old boy was alive when police arrived, but he died from his injuries at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

People 15 years old or younger who commit a crime face charges in the state’s juvenile justice system. Crimes committed on or after Dec. 1, 2019 by those 16 and 17 years old can also be handled by juvenile courts.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Vandalism was reported Thursday in the 300 block of Carolina Boulevard in Salisbury.

• A driver at 200 Lash Drive hit a bus sign with a car Thursday while trying to avoid hitting a car.

• A hit-and-run was reported Thursday in the 900 block of Mooresville Road.

• A man overdosed Thursday in the 200 block of North Long Street, at Rowan Helping Ministries.

• Gary Shenard Green, 32, was charged Thursday with possessing a controlled substance on a penal institute’s premises.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Gray Party Rentals on Wednesday reported a larceny resulting a $3,075 loss.

• A woman reported a larceny Wednesday in the 700 block of Shue Road in China Grove that resulted in a $629 estimated loss.

• Joshua Lee Bare, 36, was charged Wednesday with assault on a female.

• Adrian Daza Donjuan, 23, was charged Wednesday with assault on a female.

• Joseph John Hudson, 34, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

More News

Arthur 50th Anniversary

In lieu of annual festival, New Sarum turns Cheerwine beer release into celebration

RSS says federal money won’t be long-term solution for staff pay

Main Street Marketplace combines local ingredients, community with farm-to-table dinner

Comments

Business

In lieu of annual festival, New Sarum turns Cheerwine beer release into celebration

Education

RSS says federal money won’t be long-term solution for staff pay

China Grove

Main Street Marketplace combines local ingredients, community with farm-to-table dinner

Business

Business roundup: New managing director takes helm at Piedmont Players Theatre

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue decline as week brings 12 new deaths

News

Letter: Privileged to work where artists are valued

Brincefield Cartoons

Mook’s Place: COVID-19

Lifestyle

Library notes: New podcast coming in October

Lifestyle

In ‘This is Salisbury,’ Manier paints people who make city a better place to live

Lifestyle

Stokes earns best in show at Carolina Artists Guild’s Expo

Education

Livingstone College passes goal for UNCF kickoff

News

Commissioners to consider tax incentives for developer planning 63,000-square-foot facility in southern Rowan

Local

OctoberTour will return to in-person tours, require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests

Business

Keepin it poppin’: The Old 97 Kettlecorn Company adapts during pandemic, earns honor

East Spencer

East Spencer mayor says board knew about new administrator’s sexual battery charge before hiring

College

College football: Catawba holds on for 3-0 start

Business

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas expands refugee program

Nation/World

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Nation/World

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

Crime

Defense witness gives tearful account of deadly shooting in Fishzilla murder trial

News Main

High school football: Hornets easily handle unbeaten Thomasville; North, Davie also romp

Elections

Judges strike down state’s voter ID law

Crime

Jury finds Robert Durst guilty of best friend’s murder

Crime

Jeffrey MacDonald ends release appeal from infamous 1970 slayings