China Grove man jailed for possessing child pornography, assault, kidnapping

CHINA GROVE — A 50-year-old man faces a long list of criminal charges for possessing pictures and videos of child pornography, the China Grove Police Department said.

Trevor Bryan Fowler of China Grove initially was charged Aug. 28 with assault and communicating threats. Two days later, he was also charged with second-degree kidnapping. When responding to the domestic disturbance that produced the initial charges, however, China Grove Police also received a tip about child pornography on a USB drive.

In an investigation that followed, officers found other USB drives in Fowler’s possession. A search of the drives produced hundreds of pictures and videos of child pornography, China Grove Police said in a news release.

Because of the newly discovered images, Fowler was charged with 29 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Fowler remains in the Rowan County Detention Center with a total bond of $300,500.