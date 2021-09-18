High school football: Scores

Friday’s Scores

Apex Middle Creek 20, Holly Springs 12

Asheville 54, North Davidson 0

Asheville Erwin 27, Enka 0

Avery County 58, Rosman 12

Bartlett Yancey 44, Graham 22

Belmont South Point 28, Belmont Cramer 21

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 32, Pungo Christian 12

Burlington Cummings 46, Chatham Central 0

Burlington Williams 34, Pittsboro Northwood 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 16, Swain County 10

Camden County 28, Pasquotank County 8

Canton Pisgah 28, Sylva Smoky Mountain 16

Cary 23, Green Level 14

Cary Christian 30, Rocky Mount Academy 24

Cary Panther Creek 54, Apex 20

Chambers 64, West Mecklenburg 6

Chapel Hill 35, Person 21

Charlotte Catholic 21, Charlotte Providence 14

Charlotte Latin 33, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 0

Charlotte Mallard Creek 29, West Charlotte 14

Charlotte Myers Park 52, Charlotte Berry Tech 3

Charlotte Olympic 35, Charlotte Harding 0

Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. 48, Asheville School 20

Claremont Bunker Hill 20, Lincolnton 6

Clayton 7, Fuquay-Varina 0

Clayton Cleveland 50, Wendell Corinth Holders 7

Clinton 56, Fairmont 6

Concord 30, East Rowan 0

Cornelius Hough 53, North Mecklenburg 14

Davidson Community School 45, Kernersville McGuinness 7

Davie County 73, Winston-Salem Reynolds 28

Durham Hillside 63, South Granville 12

Durham Jordan 36, Greenville Conley 35

East Columbus 46, Lejeune 0

East Davidson 34, Lexington 12

East Duplin 41, Warsaw Kenan 6

East Gaston 35, Cherokee 26

East Surry 61, North Wilkes 6

Eastern Alamance 28, Southern Alamance 14

Eastern Wayne 18, Newton Grove Hobbton 13

Edenton Holmes 64, Manteo 0

Elkin 29, North Stokes 20

Erwin Triton 37, Fayetteville Smith 34

Fayetteville Britt 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Fayetteville Sanford 14, Spring Lake Overhills 6

Franklin 48, East Henderson 0

Friendship 35, Morrisville Green Hope 14

Garner 38, South Garner 7

Gaston KIPP Pride 20, North Edgecombe 19

Gastonia Forestview 43, North Gaston 20

Greensboro Dudley 57, High Point Central 0

Greensboro Grimsley 27, Southeast Guilford 17

Greensboro Page 41, Southwest Guilford 20

Halifax Academy 74, Community Christian 24

Harnett Central 28, Western Harnett 13

Harrells Christian 64, Raleigh Wake Christian 8

Hendersonville 49, R-S Central 42

Hickory 22, East Lincoln 21

Hickory Ridge 48, Kannapolis Brown 14

Hickory St. Stephens 21, West Iredell 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 22, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 14

Jacksonville White Oak 44, Rocky Point Trask 0

Kings Mountain 45, Gastonia Huss 6

Kinston Parrott Academy 50, Raleigh St. David’s 8

Kinston 55, South Lenoir 12

Lake Norman Charter 48, Monroe Union Academy 18

Lawndale Burns 72, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Lawrence Academy 32, Lasker Northeast 8

Lee County 42, Cameron Union Pines 0

Marshville Forest Hills 13, Montgomery Central 10

Matthews Butler 70, Charlotte Garinger 0

McDowell County 16, Asheville Roberson 6

Mint Hill Rocky River 48, East Mecklenburg 0

Mitchell County 63, Madison County 20

Monroe 60, Monroe Sun Valley 21

Monroe Parkwood 22, Monroe Piedmont 21

Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Bessemer City 0

Mooresville 33, Concord Cox Mill 14

Morganton Freedom 42, Central Cabarrus 19

Murphy 63, Cherokee, Tenn. 23

New Bern 42, Havelock 7

Newton Grove Midway 49, Red Springs 22

Newton-Conover 37, West Caldwell 6

North Forsyth 32, Eden Morehead 0

North Henderson 49, West Henderson 14

North Iredell 34, Newton Foard 0

North Pitt 42, Greene Central 12

North Rowan 57, South Davidson 0

North Surry 26, Wilkes Central 20

Northern Guilford 49, Jamestown Ragsdale 8

Northwest Cabarrus 25, South Rowan 20

Northwest Guilford 43, Western Guilford 0

Oak Grove 27, West Stanly 0

Pamlico County 32, North Duplin 8

Pender County 54, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

Pfafftown Reagan 22, East Forsyth 18

Pinetown Northside 34, Croatan 14

Polk County 41, Morganton Patton 8

Princeton 42, Richlands 0

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 37, Arden Christ School 13

Raleigh Leesville Road 13, Wake Forest 10

Raleigh Ravenscroft 55, Trinity Christian 26

Raleigh Wakefield 23, Northern Durham 0

Randleman 31, North Stanly 28

Riverside Martin 58, Gates County 36

Roanoke Rapids 38, Franklinton 0

Robert B. Glenn 63, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Rockingham County 14, Southern Guilford 6

Rolesville 64, Raleigh Broughton 26

Salisbury 49, Thomasville 21

Scotland 52, Hoke County 6

Shelby 63, Cherryville 21

Shelby Crest 44, Gastonia Ashbrook 27

South Brunswick 35, Topsail 14

South Caldwell 44, Lenoir Hibriten 42

South Central Pitt 20, Jacksonville Northside 7

South Johnston 21, Smithfield-Selma 14

South Mecklenburg 17, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 3

South Stokes 44, Alleghany County 25

SouthWest Edgecombe 47, Farmville Central 29

Southeast Halifax 45, Warren County 32

Southern Nash 13, Nash Central 6

Statesville 14, North Lincoln 5

Tarboro 54, Perquimans 40

Thomasville Ledford 34, Providence Grove 14

Trinity 48, Carrboro 8

Trinity Wheatmore 34, Asheboro 32

Valdese Draughn 36, Swannanoa Owen 7

Wake Forest Heritage 52, Raleigh Athens Drive 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Southwest Onslow 22

Washington County 34, Robersonville South Creek 20

Watauga County 54, Ashe County 7

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 27, Concord Robinson 6

Waynesville Tuscola 46, Hayesville 21

Weldon 12, Northwest Halifax 8

West Carteret 33, East Carteret 0

West Columbus 54, Salemburg Lakewood 24

West Forsyth 36, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 14

West Johnston 42, Wilson Fike 21

West Lincoln 20, Catawba Bandys 17, OT

West Rowan 49, China Grove Carson 14

Western Alamance 44, Orange 7

Whiteville 48, Goldsboro 0

Wilmington Hoggard 28, West Brunswick 14

Wilson Hunt 49, Pikeville Aycock 0

Winston-Salem Atkins 20, Greensboro Smith 12

Winston-Salem Carver 32, Christ the King High School 26, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ayden-Grifton vs. West Craven, ccd.

Bear Grass vs. Jones County, ccd.

Brevard vs. Andrews, ppd.

Cape Fear vs. Lumberton, ppd. to Sep 18th.

East Bladen vs. West Bladen, ppd. to Sep 20th.

East Wilkes vs. Mount Airy, ccd.

Fayetteville Pine Forest vs. Fayetteville Westover, ppd.

Goldsboro Rosewood vs. Pinetown Northside, ccd.

North Buncombe vs. Asheville Reynolds, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Pembroke Swett vs. Gray’s Creek, ppd.

Richmond County vs. Southern Lee, ppd. to Oct 12th.

Siler City Jordan-Matthews vs. Swansboro, ccd.

South Stanly vs. Central Davidson, ccd.

St. Pauls vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.

Wilson Beddingfield vs. Croatan, ccd.