Arthur 50th Anniversary

Rev. Ed and Brenda Arthur of Salisbury, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, September 5, 2021. They were united in marriage on September 5, 1971 at Vine Street United Methodist Church, Shelbyville, Indiana by Rev Paul DuBois. The couple honeymooned at Mammoth Cave in Kentucky.

Rev. Ed and Brenda Arthur both attended Purdue University and own Praxi Power Software providing school software packages to Christian schools all over the world. The Anniversary celebration was held at the First Baptist Church of Gold Hill. The program consisted of Mrs Shelly Galloway singing “Let It Be Me” which was sung at their wedding, as Ed and Brenda reflected on their life together. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and punch was served by special members of the church. A special toast to the happy couple was given by Tim Little and the cake cutting ceremony followed.

In attendance were members of the church, special friends and their son Stephen Arthur.

The couple also have a very special Furr Baby named Pepe.

