September 19, 2021

Livingstone fell to 0-3 on the season.

College football: Livingstone falls on final play

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 19, 2021

Staff report

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three games into this season, Livingstone’s football team has suffered two agonizing defeats in the final seconds.

On Saturday night, Allen University scored a touchdown with no time left to draw even with the Blue Bears and won 34-32 on a 2-point conversion.

After a Livingstone punt, Allen took over on its 32-yard line with just 39 seconds left to play, but covered most of that distance on a 55-yard pass play. Shemar Nelson got the tying touchdown on a short pass. Beau Herrington had the decisive conversion run.

It was a see-saw game. Allen led 14-13 at the half.

Malcolm Mayes had a fumble recovery and an interception for the Blue Bears. He scooped and scored on the fumble in the opening minute of the second half for a 19-14 lead.

Livingstone expanded the lead to 26-14 on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Lazar Anderson to Lasirto Bryant, but the Yellow Jackets (2-1) got right back in the game when Nelson scored on a 92-yard kickoff return.

Anderson and Bryant connected again for a 27-yard score for a 32-26 Livingstone lead early in the fourth quarter.

Anderson completed 21 of 36 passes for 334 yards and three TDs and added one TD on the ground. Anderson threw a TD pass to Mathew Henry early in the game to open the scoring.

Livingstone was held to 55 rushing yards.

Brandon Duncan forced two fumbles for the Blue Bears.

Allen QB David Wright threw for 200 yards and three scores. Herrington had 94 rushing yards and 76 receiving yards.

The Blue Bears (0-3) are home against Bowie State next Saturday.

 

 

 

