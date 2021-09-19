expand
Ad Spot

September 19, 2021

Virginia buttonweed

Darrell Blackwelder: Virginia buttonweed can be tough to kill

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 19, 2021

Earlier this week, I had a question from a homeowner having problems with an aggressive weed in his lawn. It was growing rampant in his entire neighborhood and was curious what it was and how to eliminate the problem weed. The weed was identified as Virginia buttonweed (Diodia virginiana), a herbaceous perennial grass-like weed that grows prostrate in many lawns. The leaves of Virginia buttonweed look appear pale and yellow at this time period due to an unknown virus that does not kill the weed. Virginia buttonweed produces a crop of very small, white flowers early spring and again in the fall.

The owner had tried to use a broadleaf weedkiller that is designed to kill broadleaf weeds several times, but, unfortunately, herbicides applications on this weed late in the growing season are often not effective. Broadleaf weed control herbicides should be applied in early summer when the weed is newly emerging. This weed thrives in weak and thinning turf with compact and poorly drained soils. Excessive irrigation or over abundant rainfall experienced earlier this spring exacerbates the problem. Proper turf maintenance with correct fertilization, mowing heights and minimal irrigation encourages dense fescue growth and therefore reduces germination of Virginia buttonweed and other weeds. Unfortunately, Virginia buttonweed is a tough perennial and it may take multiple applications and a lot of patience for sufficient control. More detailed information can be found at https://www.turffiles.ncsu.edu/weeds-in-turf/virginia-buttonweed/.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

More News

Arthur 50th Anniversary

In lieu of annual festival, New Sarum turns Cheerwine beer release into celebration

RSS says federal money won’t be long-term solution for staff pay

Main Street Marketplace combines local ingredients, community with farm-to-table dinner

Comments

Business

In lieu of annual festival, New Sarum turns Cheerwine beer release into celebration

Education

RSS says federal money won’t be long-term solution for staff pay

China Grove

Main Street Marketplace combines local ingredients, community with farm-to-table dinner

Business

Business roundup: New managing director takes helm at Piedmont Players Theatre

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue decline as week brings 12 new deaths

News

Letter: Privileged to work where artists are valued

Brincefield Cartoons

Mook’s Place: COVID-19

Lifestyle

Library notes: New podcast coming in October

Lifestyle

In ‘This is Salisbury,’ Manier paints people who make city a better place to live

Lifestyle

Stokes earns best in show at Carolina Artists Guild’s Expo

Education

Livingstone College passes goal for UNCF kickoff

News

Commissioners to consider tax incentives for developer planning 63,000-square-foot facility in southern Rowan

Local

OctoberTour will return to in-person tours, require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests

Business

Keepin it poppin’: The Old 97 Kettlecorn Company adapts during pandemic, earns honor

East Spencer

East Spencer mayor says board knew about new administrator’s sexual battery charge before hiring

College

College football: Catawba holds on for 3-0 start

Business

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas expands refugee program

Nation/World

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Nation/World

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

Crime

Defense witness gives tearful account of deadly shooting in Fishzilla murder trial

News Main

High school football: Hornets easily handle unbeaten Thomasville; North, Davie also romp

Elections

Judges strike down state’s voter ID law

Crime

Jury finds Robert Durst guilty of best friend’s murder

Crime

Jeffrey MacDonald ends release appeal from infamous 1970 slayings