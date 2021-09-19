Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas expands refugee program

SALISBURY — Lutheran Services Carolinas is opening new programs in Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina to help legal refugees from around the world, including special immigrant visa holders from Afghanistan.

Based in Salisbury, LSC currently operates refugee services programs in Columbia, South Carolina, and Raleigh. LSC was formed in 2011 when the Lutheran Services for the Aging and the Lutheran Family Services in the Carolinas combined together. In 2012, the resulting organization adopted the name Lutheran Services Carolinas.

Since its formation in 2011, LSC has assisted refugees and children in foster care programs, adoption programs, veterans and individuals suffering from mental health issues. LSC also provides assistance to those at risk of homelessness, those suffering from disabilities and providing disaster relief.

LSC will begin providing services as soon as new teammates are hired and office space is secured. An expansion of services was approved by the U.S. Office of Population, Refugees, and Migration.

“LSC is excited to be able to expand to welcome and serve more refugees,” said President and CEO Ted Goins, who lives in Salisbury. “We appreciate the hard work of our LSC Refugee and Immigrant Services team in putting together a winning application to expand our services. It couldn’t come at a better time, as people are desperate for a safe home at the same time as the United States is suffering the greatest workforce emergency in modern history. South Carolina needs workers and refugees are eager to participate in the American dream.”

LSC provides a variety of services to refugees in order to assist them in becoming acclimated to life in the US. The services provided include arranging housing, facilitating access to social services and public benefits, assisting with school enrollment and providing assistance with communication needs.

One of the main services provided by the LSC for refugees is employment assistance. It provides skill assessments, job placement, interpretation support and documentation assistance to refugees and their employers.

“There has been a tremendous outpouring of support, especially for our allies from Afghanistan,” Goins said. “People are stepping up to love and serve our neighbors.”

If you would like to assist Lutheran Services Carolinas, call the helpline at 1-800-HELPING.