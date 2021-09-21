COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 378 since start of pandemic

SALISBURY — With one new death reported, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the start of the pandemic grew on Tuesday to 378.

It’s wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday when the death occurred. State data now show 29 deaths in September. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data show one death with a date missing.

Data show Rowan County residents have died from COVID-19 on the following dates in September.

• Sept. 1: one death

• Sept. 2: two deaths

• Sept. 3: two deaths

• Sept. 4: one death

• Sept. 5: one death

• Sept. 6: three deaths

• Sept. 7: two deaths

• Sept. 8: one death

• Sept. 9: three deaths

• Sept. 10: two deaths

• Sept. 11: one death

• Sept. 12: six deaths

• Sept. 13: four deaths

• Sept. 14: two deaths.

The number of deaths in the county remains in the top eight in North Carolina.

While Rowan County previously ranked No. 1 for cases per capita, new positives have declined significantly. With 1,426 new cases in the previous two weeks, Rowan now is a number of counties below the top spot and faring better than neighboring Stanly and Iredell counties.

Rowan’s percentage of positive cases has slowly declined this month from a peak of more than 20%. It was 16.1% on Tuesday, which still places Rowan County in the “high” category for community spread.

Data reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this week show 21 of 22 intensive care beds occupied at Rowan Medical Center. All beds were in use the previous week. Data also show 182 of 269 total hospital beds in use at Rowan Medical Center. In Rowan County’s region, which includes all or part of 18 counties, hospitalizations were up from 800 to 815.

The percent of people vaccinated with at least one dose in Rowan County on Tuesday remained at 50%. About 46% of people are fully vaccinated.