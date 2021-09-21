Salisbury woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

SALISBURY — Karen Moxley of Salisbury is one of four winners of a new scratch-off game by the N.C. Education Lottery.

Moxley took home the first top prize of $200,000 after claiming her award Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

A news release said the Salisbury woman bought a $5 Bonus Bucks ticket from Durga Discount Mart on Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

The game launched this month with four $200,000 top prizes. Three remain to be won.