expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

17 rackets donated to Erwin Middle School tennis teams

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Erwin Middle School boys and girls tennis teams received rackets from Yonex as part of the company’s celebration of  75 years in business.

All 17 of Erwin’s tennis players received the gently used rackets under the auspices of Erwin Athletic Director Allison Adams’ nonprofit, the Ed Dupree Memorial Scholarship and 5K Run, which seeks to promote opportunities for athletics for children and adults in the East Rowan community.

Adams founded her nonprofit in 2019 in memory of her father, Ed Dupree, a legendary running enthusiast, sportswriter for the Salisbury Post and assistant basketball coach for Adams at Erwin Middle School from 2001-2013. He passed away in 2017.

This donation was made possible by Yonex’s Buy 1, Give 1 Donation Program. Yonex teamed up with Naomi Osaka to donate one racket for every Limited Edition EZONE sold (up to 1,000) to celebrate the return of tennis and help communities in need. The model donated is the Yonex VCore Pro 97. The most current version of this model retails for $239.

Adams joined Coach Bridget Boling and volunteer coach Robert Basinger last week to distribute the rackets.

The boys team is 3-1 this season and the girls are 1-0.

More News

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Letter: Some ways to stop all the killings

Comments

Crime

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

Education

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Local Events

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Education

Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council

Education

Catawba to induct six into Blue Masque Hall of Fame

Education

Cavs After Hours: A new tutoring space at North Rowan

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Salisbury Police: Toyota Prius is most popular target for catalytic converter thieves

News

Salisbury City Council will vote on whether to exempt Goodwill developer from setback requirements

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office holding fundraiser for deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

Nation/World

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Nation/World

Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

News

NC Senate maneuvers again to keep public records bill alive

News

NC road-building costs could scale back long-term projects

Coronavirus

State reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County, 18 this week

Crime

Man jailed after fleeing to California, returning to Kannapolis

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry officials will request correction to 2020 Census count

Local

Salisbury city manager describes short-term solutions for firefighter pay concerns

Education

17 rackets donated to Erwin Middle School tennis teams

Local

Spencer town hall project at Park Plaza moving along

Nation/World

‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

Nation/World

White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants

Nation/World

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

Nation/World

China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change